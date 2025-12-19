7 Most Underrated Fights in Dragon Ball Z

It’s been over forty years since the world of Shonen took a major turn after the debut of Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Not long after it began serialization, the series began gaining recognition in Japan before eventually becoming a global phenomenon after the anime debut. The series has influenced the entire Shonen demographic, moulding it into what we see today. Dragon Ball has forever etched its name in history not only because of its thrilling fights and hype moments but also for introducing several Shonen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows. Over the decades, the franchise has featured several hype moments and introduced memorable characters through its many series, films, and spin-offs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 1989, Dragon Ball Z is the continuation of the main story, taking place a few years after the original anime, following Goku, who is now living a peaceful life with his wife Chi-Chi and four-year-old son Gohan. Unfortunately, trouble always seems to find him, since his peaceful days are short-lived when Saiyans, a warrior race from another planet, come looking for him and expose the true reason Goku was sent to the planet. As the story continues, Goku and the rest of the Z Warriors continue to combat any threat that comes their way. While iconic fights such as Goku vs. Frieza, Gohan vs. Cell, and many more took all the spotlight, DBZ featured several exciting battles that didn’t nearly get enough attention.

7) Trunks vs. Goten

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The fights in Dragon Ball Z aren’t always meant to have high stakes with the characters’ lives on the line. Most of the Z Warriors simply love martial arts, and that’s why they participated in the World Tournament. Trunks and Goten not only inherited their fathers’ talent in martial arts but also their Saiyan blood, making them unimaginably more powerful than ordinary kids. They went toe to toe in the finals of the Junior Division, showing their true powers to the audience. While Trunks was deemed the winner of the match, it was because he distracted Goten for a brief second.

6) Vegeta vs. Zarbon

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Even though Vegeta was a high-ranking member of the Frieza Force, he was outclassed by several powerful fighters, including Zarbon, the Ginyu Force, and many more. Vegeta had already decided to betray Frieza during the Namek Saga, but his clash with Zarbon was more challenging than he thought. Zarbon was hiding his true and ugly form, holding back his terrifying powers. He was crushed by Zarbon’s powers in the first round, but things were a whole lot different when the two fought again shortly afterward. Saiyans get stronger after each battle, which is the major reason Vegeta was able to kill Zarbon during their second round.

5) Goku vs. Nappa

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

While Vegeta stole all the limelight as a villain in the Saiyan Saga, his partner, Nappa, was no pushover by any means. He gave the Z Warriors a run for their money while the Saiyan duo waited for Goku to arrive. As soon as Goku came to the scene, he overwhelmed the Saiyan thanks to his immense power boost during his training with King Kai. Goku was barely able to hold his own against Raditz just a year ago, so his growth was astounding, to say the least. While Goku left his opponent in terrible condition as he was unable to move, Vegeta took Nappa’s life after being disappointed by his underwhelming defeat.

4) Vegeta vs. Android 19

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Thanks to the warning by Future Trunks, the Z Warriors spent three years training to fight the Androids when they arrived. Even then, Androids 19 and 20 were far too powerful for any other Z Warrior, but Super Saiyans are a cut above the rest. Vegeta finally achieved this legendary transformation during the brutal training he put himself through. Although he overwhelmed Android 19 with his new powers, the true enemies were far more powerful than anyone ever imagined.

3) Goku vs. Majin Vegeta

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta made a rash decision by giving in to his thirst for power and allowing Babidi to turn him into a Majin to gain a major power boost. He terrorized innocent civilians and challenged Goku to a duel, even though the latter was reluctant. The fight between them was longer than expected as they went toe to toe against one another in their Super Saiyan 2 forms. Although Vegeta won due to an underhanded trick, Goku was holding back his Super Saiyan 3 form the entire time, which would have given him an edge in the fight.

2) Tien Shinhan vs. Cell

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Due to their overwhelming powers that only continue to grow without limit, the Saiyans get all the spotlight compared to the rest of the Z Warriors. Tien surprised everyone during the Cell Saga as he was briefly able to hold back Cell, who reached his semi-perfect level after absorbing Android 17. Even though it wasn’t Cell’s perfect form, he was still more powerful than the Z Warriors, which is why Tien used every ounce of his powers to fire several Tri-Beams and keep the villain from leaving.

1) Piccolo vs. Android 17

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Piccolo always comes through whenever things get rough, and the Cell Saga was no different. Realizing the massive threat ahead of him, he went to the Lookout and fused with Kami, who agreed to sacrifice himself to save the planet. The fusion resulted in the creation of a Super Namekian, giving Piccolo enough power boost to go toe to toe with Android 17. His Hellzone Grenade cornered Android 17, even if it was for a brief moment. Unfortunately, the fight does not reach a proper conclusion because Cell intervenes to absorb Android 17.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





