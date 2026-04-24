Crunchyroll Keeps Quiet on 2025’s Biggest Anime Movie Release Despite Bringing the Best One Home

Despite other streaming services pushing anime as a core part of their libraries, Crunchyroll remains the best platform by a wide margin. Holding onto its reputation as the top streaming service, it has also brought in the best anime movie of 2025. Last year was one of the most fulfilling for anime, with standout content arriving not just in weekly TV schedules but also on the big screen. Among several major releases, the most notable was MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc. Released in Japanese theaters in September and rolling out globally in the months after, the film quickly captured fans’ hearts.

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Given its strong appeal, fans who missed it in theaters were able to rent it on Amazon Prime Video. Now, for those who couldn’t access it due to regional restrictions or other reasons, there’s good news: the Chainsaw Man movie will be available to stream on Crunchyroll starting April 30. Even better, it will be available from day one in both Japanese and English dubs. While this is great news for Chainsaw Man fans, there is still no update on the biggest anime movie of recent years, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.

While Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc was arguably the stronger film in terms of pure cinematic execution, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle isn’t just the biggest movie of 2025; it stands among the biggest anime films of all time. The movie continued to break records one after another, which is why its theatrical run has been extended across multiple regions, with screenings in Japan continuing even earlier this month. As a result, its arrival on streaming platforms has been delayed, with not even Crunchyroll offering any update on when it will be available. Still, it’s evident that the film is likely to begin streaming sometime this year.

However, Crunchyroll and Demon Slayer may be taking a different approach. When the franchise’s previous film, Mugen Train, was released, it later received an edited version split into multiple episodes. A similar pattern could be followed for Infinity Castle. With an eventual release announcement, fans might also see a weekly rollout of this episodic version, possibly including additional Taisho Secret segments. This could explain the extended delay in bringing the movie to the platform. For now, though, fans can enjoy Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc on Crunchyroll from April 30, arguably the best anime movie of 2025 until any updates arrive regarding the biggest anime film in recent years.

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