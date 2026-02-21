Every Deku & Bakugo Team-Up From My Hero Academia, Ranked

The best anime rivals fight against and alongside each other, depending on the situation, and Deku and Bakugo certainly do their fair share of both throughout My Hero Academia. The pair has a complicated relationship from the start of the anime. They go from childhood friends to Bakugo bullying Deku…then develop a grudging friendship of sorts over My Hero Academia‘s eight seasons.

And whatever their feelings about one another, the two consistently have one thing in common: they both want to follow in All Might’s footsteps. This puts them on the same side of most confrontations, even when they’re at odds with each other. And while they don’t have as many team-ups as characters like Naruto and Sasuke or Goku and Vegeta, there are a few great moments that see the duo taking on another character side by side. The best of these instances highlight their shared motivations, reminding us why rival team-ups can be so dang satisfying.

4) Deku & Bakugo vs. Nine (Round One)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

Image via Studio Bones

In My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, Deku and Bakugo make two attempts to take down Nine — and the first doesn’t end in their favor. The pair makes a valiant effort to protect Katsuma and Mahoro, though, and it’s thrilling and well animated. Additionally, Bakugo coming to Deku’s aid shows that the tensions between them are starting to dissipate, even if they’re not exactly gone. Despite this team-up ramping up the excitement and the stakes of the film, it’s over pretty quickly and results in a loss. That ranks it at the bottom of this list, even if it’s a cool moment for My Hero Academia‘s rivals.

3) Deku & Bakugo vs. Shigaraki & All for One

My Hero Academia Season 8, Episode 3

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES

Bakugo rejoining the fight after nearly dying marks one of My Hero Academia Season 8’s biggest moments. And he and Deku briefly team up to save All Might — a fitting way to honor their hero origins. The visuals are stunning and the stakes are immense as the two use their combined powers to launch Bakugo at All Might and All for One. It’s an incredible scene, though a bit short-lived. The two take down My Hero Academia‘s worst villains — Shigaraki and All for One — right after. They’re separated as this happens, so this isn’t a full-on team-up. It lands below their lengthier stints working together, even though this entire battle is absolutely stunning.

2) Deku & Bakugo vs. All Might

My Hero Academia Season 2, Episode 37

Image via Studio Bones

Deku and Bakugo can barely have a conversation with one another in My Hero Academia Season 2, which makes it all the more interesting when they’re pitted against All Might during their practical exam. And the test starts off terribly, as Bakugo refuses to work with Deku — leading them to nearly fail because of it. However, they eventually manage to find common ground, at least long enough to put up a decent fight against their idol. As they do, their willingness to push themselves to their limits is on full display. This fight highlights their greatest strengths and biggest shortcomings, and it proves they can eke out a win when they actually work together as a team. It’s a fun sequence, though it’s not as high stakes as a true villain encounter.

1) Deku & Bakugo vs. Nine (Round Two)

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

The best Deku and Bakugo team-up is from My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and it’s their rematch with Nine. After losing to him once, the duo throws everything they have into defeating the villain the second time around — and they still nearly lose. It’s a gripping fight, especially after Nine wipes the floor with the majority of their classmates. And things get truly exciting when Deku is forced to give One for All to Bakugo, allowing them both to tap into its power to secure a win. The visuals are gorgeous, and the fighting itself is epic. It’s a team-up for the books, and it’s a shame nothing as massive happened in the main anime.

