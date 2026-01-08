Every New Anime Coming to Netflix in January 2026

2026 kicks off with an exciting first month as the Winter 2026 lineup brings a new range of anime series for fans to look forward to. It’s one of the greatest anime seasons in a while, and all of them are expected to be released this month, including the return of major shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and many more. Just like any other season, Crunchyroll has dozens of new series awaiting their weekly streaming this season, and some of them, including the surprise hit show Sentenced to Be a Hero, have already been released.

Unlike Crunchyroll, Netflix always has a concise list of new anime series scheduled for each month. In recent years, the streaming giant has been more and more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. Apart from focusing on original stories, the platform also brings back some of the most beloved classics for fans to enjoy once again. As we are already one week into January, Detective Conan (Collection 3), Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope (Part 1), and Shiboyugi: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table (Season 1) have been released. However, according to What’s on Netflix, there are still six exciting series scheduled to be added to the platform in January 2026.

4) Gintama (Season 1)

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

After more than 20 years since the anime was released, this beloved classic anime is making its Netflix debut on January 15th, 2026. Based on Hideaki Sorachi’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Gintama has released several anime seasons and films over the years. The series still maintains the same level of popularity as fans can’t get enough of the daily shenanigans of Gintoki Sakata and his allies. So far, the platform will only add the first season of the anime, and it might continue adding more seasons from here on out.

3) Magic Knight: Rayearth (Season 1)

Image Courtesy of Tokyo Movie Shinsha

January 15th is surely an exciting day for anime fans as the streaming giant is all set to add this action fantasy to its library. This classic anime was released in 1994 and is still considered one of the best Shojo series of all time. The story follows three high schools that are pulled into another world after hearing a call for help. They learn about their identities as the Magic Knights and hone their powers to save the world.

2) Love Through a Prism (Season 1)

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This original romance anime will be streaming exclusively on Netflix starting January 15th, 2026. The story is written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shōjo mangaka best known for creating acclaimed series such as Boys Over Flowers, Cat Street, Matsuri Special, and many more. Set in the 1990s, the anime will follow the journey of Lili Ichijouin, who travels from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy in London. As she pursues her dream of becoming a professional artist, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student who is hiding his fair share of secrets.

1) Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (2026)

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

Scheduled to be released on January 26th, 2026, Cosmic Princess Kaguya is an original film featuring a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. It’s also the directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, the director of the opening sequences for popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man. The story follows the tale of two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi.

