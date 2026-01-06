20 Years Later, Shonen Jump’s Classic Series Is Officially Coming to Netflix

2026 is finally here, and Netflix has a new slate of exciting anime series to be added to the platform. While Crunchyroll’s seasonal lineup includes dozens of new series, Netflix often focuses on unique originals or reviving older anime. In recent years, the streaming giant Netflix has been more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, it has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand every month. January has another range of surprises for fans this year as well, among which one of the most beloved anime series of all time is coming to the platform.

The hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Hideaki Sorachi debuted in 2003 before releasing an anime adaptation by Sunrise in 2026. The anime has several seasons, with the first and the longest one running for 201 episodes. Gintama blends a spectacular story with nonsensical comedy and lovable main characters. As a parody series, it’s also famous for being a love letter to Shonen, as it includes several Shonen appreciations, which is why it’s incredibly rewarding for veteran fans. As per What’s on Netflix, the first season of Gintama will be added to the platform on January 15th, 2026. The show is already available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu, but this latest update is surely exciting since it will pique the interest of more Shonen enthusiasts.

What Is The Plot of Gintama?

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

This chaotic story is set in an alternate Edo-period Japan, where the country has been conquered by aliens, Amanto, marking the end of the era of samurai. In these trying times, Gintoki Sakata, a former samurai, always carries a wooden sword with him and does odd jobs to make ends meet. Along with Shinpachi Shimura, the son of a samurai, Kagura, a member of the legendary Yato tribe from outer space, and her pet Sadaharu, Gintoki always lands himself in all kinds of trouble, no matter what jobs he takes.

Gintama is well-loved among Shonen fans for its nonsensical comedy and lovable main characters. On the surface, the series has nonsensical comedy, with complex and dark themes woven into the storytelling. Gintama is episodic in nature, but it also focuses on gradually developing a serious overarching plot, especially in the second half of the story. However, the series is a parody and includes several Shonen appreciations, which is why it’s incredibly rewarding for veteran fans.

Missing out on the love Gintama shows for Shonen series takes away most of its charm, which is why it’s best enjoyed when someone has a good understanding of the classic anime. Even two decades after the anime debut, Gintama continues to release new projects, including spin-offs and remakes, which all end up becoming major hits thanks to the dedicated fanbase it has gathered over time.

