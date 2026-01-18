Every One Piece Moment When Luffy First Meets The Straw Hat Pirates

The Straw Hat Pirates are some of the most beloved characters in One Piece, as they join Luffy in his journey to become the Pirate King. While they begin their journey to follow their dreams, the crew members also become the most valuable allies the future Pirate King has. The crew faces the ups and downs of their journey together, as their bonds grow even stronger along the way. Each one of them has been handpicked by Luffy, some who didn’t initially plan to join his crew at all. However, thanks to Luffy’s charisma and his relentless pursuit, they came aboard the ship and became some of the most beloved characters in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luffy’s first meeting with his crew members is different in each circumstance, with some filled with hilarious situations while others are heartbreaking. However, if one thing his first meetings with his crew members have in common, it is that all these moments will forever be memorable.

9) Luffy Saves Zoro From The Marines

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As a bounty hunter, Zoro had no intention of joining Luffy’s crew. However, seeing that he had no way to save his life, he ended up accepting the offer, not knowing he would make the best decision of his life. Luffy instinctively knew Zoro wasn’t as bad as rumors painted him to be, and wanted a person with such bravery and great character by his side. Their first meeting was a blend of hilarious and chaotic scenarios, but Luffy easily got his first mate to join his side.

8) Luffy and Nami Form an Unlikely Alliance

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As if Nami’s introduction as a girl who robs from pirates wasn’t chaotic enough, she runs into Luffy and fools him into forming an alliance. Unfortunately, Luffy fell for her scheme, unaware that the girl was ready to sacrifice him from the beginning. Even after their first meeting, it took a while for Nami to officially become the navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates.

7) Luffy Immediately Liked Usopp

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Meeting Usopp was only a stroke of luck since he was the first person he came across in Syrup Village. Thanks to Usopp’s easygoing personality and his connection with Yasopp, the sniper of Shanks’ crew, he immediately clicked with Luffy. However, Usopp only officially joined the crew after the fight in the village was over, hoping to accomplish his lifelong dream.

6) Sanji Couldn’t Get Rid of Luffy

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Luffy’s stubborn personality never once allowed him to let Sanji have the chance to refuse. While Sanji’s cooking skills were more than impressive enough, his innate kindness is what drew Luffy to him, and the future Pirate King wouldn’t have any other chef in his crew. Although Sanji kept refusing to join him, deep down, he also wanted to chase his dreams, but was hesitant to leave Zeff, his mentor and father figure.

5) Luffy Almost Ate Chopper

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Out of all his meetings with the crew members, the most hilarious one is definitely this one. Having barely survived climbing Drum Mountain while carrying Sanji and Nami on his back, Luffy was starving. Much to his luck, he sees a reindeer right in front of him, along with Sanji, who couldn’t wait to cook the little guy. They chased Chopper across the castle, and Luffy almost ended up eating him, but thankfully, they didn’t go through with the plan.

4) Robin Always Wanted to Help The Crew

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although she worked for Crocodile as his right-hand, Robin didn’t crave destruction like him. She faked killing Igaram and even met Luffy and his crew. Despite messing with them, she intended for the pirates to head to Alabasta in the safest and shortest time possible. Later, Robin was moved by Luffy’s determination and sincerity, so much so that she invited herself to join the crew when Baroque Works was disbanded.

3) Franky Was Luffy’s Enemy First

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Franky was one of the outcasts of Water 7, leading a group called Franky Family whose main job was dismantling ships and doing all kinds of illegal work. This is why he targeted Usopp, who had a lot of cash in his hands. Seeing Usopp all beat up infuriated Luffy and the others, as they all went to avenge their friend. While Luffy and Franky start off as enemies, it doesn’t take long for the latter to help the crew in Enies Lobby.

2) Luffy Didn’t Hesitate to Recruit Brook

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Despite the horror of the entire crew, Luffy was determined to have Brook join his crew. He was over the moon after running into a walking, talking skeleton who is not only funny but can also sing. Although Brook agreed to join him with no hesitation, he didn’t become an official member until the fight against Gecko Moria was over.

1) Jinbe Looked Out For Luffy Since The Beginning

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Jinbe has always been an ally to Luffy, long before the latter knew about it. Although Ace wanted Jinbe to protect Luffy, the Fishman only decided to go through with it when he began to respect Luffy’s unshakable character. Their first meeting happens in Impel Down when Luffy is doing everything in his power to save Ace. Jinbe tipped him off about Ace’s whereabouts and was eventually freed from his shackles before joining the war.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



