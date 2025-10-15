One Piece: All Confirmed Future Sight Users Ranked By Strength

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has a unique power system that depends on both Haki and the special powers granted by Devil Fruits. Unlike Devil Fruits, which allow users to gain powers just by consuming them, Haki represents a person’s willpower and manifests in three types: Armament, Observation, and Conqueror’s Haki. Only a select few are gifted with Conqueror’s Haki, but that doesn’t mean the other two are easy to master either. Observation Haki allows the user to sense the presence, power, and emotions of those around them. The series has dozens of characters capable of using some level of Observation Haki, but only the most talented among them gain the ability to use Future Sight, an advanced level that allows the user to see a short period into the future.

This goes beyond the basic intuition that ordinary Observation Haki users have. Although there’s no confirmation that only Conqueror’s Haki users can awaken Future Sight, it’s a trait shared by all the confirmed users. Fighters like Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, Rocks D. Xebec, Edward Newgate, Marshall D. Teach, and many other powerful or legendary characters have shown the potential to possess this ability. However, One Piece has confirmed only four users so far, all of whom are listed here, ranked in terms of their strength.

4) Charlotte Katakuri

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Katakuri was the first character who showed full control over his Future Sight, which put Luffy through the wringer during their fight in the Whole Cake Island Arc. As one of the Three Sweet Commanders of the Big Mom Pirates and a man with a bounty of over one billion berries on his head, Katakuri was already believed to be strong, but he exceeded expectations during his fight with Luffy.

He can only see a few seconds into the future, which is enough to turn the tide of any fight and overwhelm his opponents. Apart from his terrifying Haki, Katakuri even used his Devil Fruit ability to the fullest, making his opponents believe he was a Logia user despite having a Special Paramecia-Type Fruit.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Rayleigh previously stated that it’s not a technique that someone can gain through training; instead, it awakens in someone who is pushed to the brink in battle. Luffy could never master Future Sight during his training, but fighting Katakuri pushed him past his limits. While Luffy may not have a superior Future Sight compared to Katakuri, he surpasses the latter in overall abilities.

This is especially true after Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit during his fight against Kaido in the Wano Country Arc. Luffy grows stronger with each fight, and now, and now in the Elbaf Arc, he has better control over all kinds of Haki as well as his Devil Fruit, which easily drains all his stamina.

2) Scopper Gaban

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Gaban previously appeared during flashbacks, One Piece properly introduced him during the ongoing Elbaf Arc. He is now as old as Rayleigh and currently lives in Elbaf with his Giant wife, Ripley, and their son, Colon. After the Holy Knights attacked the island and took the children hostage, we got the first glimpse of his terrifying abilities. As the Left Hand of the Pirate King, he had no difficulty slicing through a Holy Knight.

However, Gaban was forced to surrender before Gunko after witnessing a horrifying future in which his son was killed. This implies that Gaban’s Future Sight is far from ordinary, as the future he can see extends far beyond that of others. Luffy may be stronger with his Gear 5 abilities, but he would still have a hard time against a seasoned veteran like Gaban if the latter ever got serious.

1) Shanks

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Shanks has shown the best Haki feats among all the One Piece characters alive, and that’s only a glimpse of his powers. His Future Sight is so advanced that he can see at least a minute or longer into the future, which is significantly more than Katakuri. Moreover, without a Devil Fruit ability, Shanks relies solely on his overwhelming Haki to defeat nearly every opponent he faces.

His Conqueror’s Haki is so powerful that he can temporarily suppress the Observation Haki of his opponents, an ability that earned him the title of “Haki Killer.” During his encounter with Eustass Kidd in Elbaf, which couldn’t even be considered a fight, Shanks saw a horrifying future of his crew being destroyed by Kidd’s surprise attack. This is why he used Divine Departure instantly and annihilated the Kidd Pirates.

