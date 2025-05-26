One Piece Reveals Another Future Sight User

Ever since the introduction of Gear Five, not many powers and abilities in One Piece are as impressive as they used to be, though Future Sight remains a notable exception simply due to how rare the ability is in the series. First introduced during the Whole Cake Island Arc, this extremely advanced level of Observation Haki, just like its name implies, allows its handful of known users to look a few seconds into the future, making it an indispensable, game-changing ability in any battle. Having said that, One Piece’s latest chapter has just revealed a new Future Sight user on Elbaf, adding a new name to the roster.

Chapter 1149 of One Piece confirms that Scopper Gaban also possesses Future Sight, making him the fifth confirmed user in the entire series alongside Katakuri, Luffy, Shanks, and Kaido. The latest chapter sees Gaban clearly use Future Sight when Gunko threatens to kill Collun, with Gaban foreseeing that Gunko’s sword will pierce and kill Collun before he can intercept her, and thus surrendering so as to save his son’s life. This also finally confirms that Gaban used Future Sight against Luffy and Zoro in Chapter 1140, wherein he also foresaw Zoro and Luffy’s Gear Five attack and surrendered in advance.

One Piece Confirms Gaban Can Use Future Sight

When Luffy and Zoro first clashed against Scopper Gaban at Aurust Castle for the key to Loki’s chains, the former Roger Pirate mysteriously gave up the fight right as Luffy and Zoro were about to get serious. This moment in Chapter 1140 is when many first suspected Gaban of possessing Future Sight, as there appeared to be a curious glint in his eye before he surrendered, which even down to the onomatopoeia was very similar to previous depictions of Future Sight in One Piece.

Even so, it was hard to be completely sure until the latest chapter, which finally depicts Gaban using the elusive ability in plain sight. This includes not only a clear look at Gaban’s premonition but also the telling sparkle near his eye. In retrospect, it makes sense for Gaban to be a Future Sight user, given that he was able to sense the Straw Hats approaching Elbaf from miles away at the beginning of the arc, which proves he already possesses incredibly advanced Observation Haki. Granted, One Piece has well established that Future Sight isn’t something all skilled Observation haki users can simply unlock, though given Gaban’s position as the “Left Hand of the Pirate King,” it seems only natural for him to have an ability of this caliber.

One Piece is available to read on Manga Plus and Viz Media.