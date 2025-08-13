One Piece’s Anime Unveils First Look at the Final Saga’s Best Scene

Now that One Piece’s anime has concluded Kuma’s heartwrenching backstory, the story will resume focusing on the chaos in Egghead. The island home for Vegapunk’s research finds itself under deadly assault by the Marines, while Luffy and the others are in mortal danger after Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s unexpected arrival. His gigantic demonic form and mysterious regenerative powers are unlike anything the Straw Hats have ever seen. Saturn was ready to kill Bonney, but Kuma saved her in the nick of time in a stunningly satisfying eleventh hour rescue. Despite losing his humanity, he has been searching for his daughter all along, even to the point of running away from the Revolutionary Army, leaving them worried sick about his well-being.

Bonney has been hiding her age with the power of her Devil Fruit, but in reality, she’s just a 12-year-old child who is too afraid to lose her father. Kuma is the only family she has ever known, and learning about his past has been too overwhelming for her. She burst into tears after seeing him fighting to protect her. Their heartwarming reunion doesn’t last long since Saturn is prepared to get rid of both of them. One Piece Episode 1139 debuts the latest opening, Carmine by Ellegarden, which features the anime version of the Final Saga’s best scene.

One Piece’s Latest Opening Features Bonney Witnessing Gear 5 for the First Time

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Even though Bonney and Luffy have been fighting on the same island, they were rather far removed from one another, meaning she didn’t witness him using his Gear 5 form. Because of her upbringing, Nika, the Sun God, holds a lot of importance to her, even though she doesn’t even know what the mythical being looks like. Kuma grew up listening to Nika’s story and watching his father perform the traditional dance, regardless of how many difficulties they faced. He carried on the same tradition with his daughter, and the two would perform the same Nika dance.

Even on the brink of death, Bonney remembered her father’s promise that Nika, the Sun God, would save her. The scene is from Chapter 1106, when Bonney watches Luffy’s Gear 5 in all its glory, awestruck by his mystical form. Vegapunk explains to her the properties of Luffy’s Devil Fruit. This scene may seem simple at first glance, but it holds special meaning as Nika is the symbol of hope. Not to mention that her father’s promise is fulfilled later on when she sees Nika in front of her, proving that such a wonderful person didn’t just exist in stories. We will likely witness this scene in Episode 1140, which is scheduled to be released on August 17th, 2025.