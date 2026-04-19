Spring 2026’s Hottest Shonen Jump Anime Confirms Netflix Release Date (& English Dub Schedule)

Shonen Jump has a major new anime debut taking over the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and now it’s confirmed it’s release date with Netflix ahead of its official English dub debut. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is currently in the midst of its first few weeks as fans have been able to check out all sorts of new anime releases already. This includes some highly anticipated manga adaptations as well, and Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine actually has a few of its franchises now airing their anime debuts for the Spring.

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Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi has been one of the most notable new anime releases of the Spring, but it unfortunately might have gone under the radar thus far thanks to the fact it’s been quietly releasing its new episodes for free through YouTube. But now it’s about to get a whole lot of attention as Akane-banashi has not only set a May 17th release date with Netflix, but has also confirmed that the English dub for the anime is starting at the same time as well.

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Akane-banashi previously and it seemed a bit disappointing to fans who wanted the show to have a much wider platform than its current YouTube release. But now with the confirmation of the release date, it seems that delay until May was for the English dub production as well. Netflix has confirmed that the series will be debuting with the first two episodes of the English dub release, and will then release a new episode on a weekly basis from that point forward.

you can check out the Japanese release with the official Akane-banashi Global channel on YouTube if you’re in North America or Latin America territories. This new Netflix release is going to bring the anime to a much wider audience, and that’s a good thing considering how great it all looks so far thanks to Ayumu Watanabe directing the anime for studio ZEXCS with Yu Harima serving as assistant director, Kii Tanaka providing character designs, Michihiro Tsuchiya overseeing the scripts, Kikuhiko Hayashiya supervising its Rakugo, and Akio Izutsu composing the music.

What’s So Special About Akane-banashi?

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Akane-banashi is one of the more standout modern releases of Shonen Jump thanks to the fact that it’s a battle series where characters don’t really fight. Instead, it’s all through the world of Rakugo. Akane’s father was attempting to pursue a professional career in the art, but one Rakugo veteran ultimately criticized him so harshly that he decided to give up on his dream. Thus with that in mind, Akane gets into Rakugo herself in order to “avenge” her father and directly confront the one that started all of this in the first place.

It’s been taking over the manga space thanks to the incredible art of the series, and its character work with Akane. She’s a great central protagonist that you want to see succeed, and it’s clear her journey still has yet to reach its highest heights even after 200 chapters. But with the anime bringing the Shonen Jump series to life, it’s time for a whole new wave of fans figuring out what all of the buzz is about.

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