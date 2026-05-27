10 Years Without a Sequel, The Most Underrated Fantasy Anime Gets an Exciting New Surprise

With the ever-growing anime industry, many promising series get overlooked for various reasons, despite viewership continuing to grow and interests diversifying. Especially in the last decade or two, anime popularity has skyrocketed, with more series being produced every year. Unfortunately, that also means that the studios don’t put the same effort or investment into every series, especially not in those that didn’t gather worldwide recognition. Even if an underrated anime is intriguing, with the action series dominating the industry, most series get swept under the rug. New battle action series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer have gained massive global recognition, which is why fans often stick to one genre. Sequels of these series get announced right after the season ends.

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However, for underrated shows, the animation studios end up taking years to work on a second season, or, most of the time, just quietly cancel them altogether. Flying Witch is one such series that will probably never gain the recognition it deserves, at least not in the West. The series is still decently popular in Japan, which is why @MangaMoguraRE, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of anime and manga updates on X, confirmed that all volumes of the manga are getting a reprint. It’s rare for a series that releases only one volume each year to get a full reprint, which is why even the editorial department was surprised.

Flying Witch Anime Is Commemorating Its 10th Anniversary This Year

Courtesy of J.C. Staff

The manga series began serialization in 2012 and released its first volume in Japan in 2013. It didn’t take long for J.C. Staff studio to adapt the manga into an anime and release the first season in 2016. Unfortunately, just like Class President Is a Maid and other acclaimed shows, the animation studio never prioritized the second season of the anime. While Flying Witch wasn’t a smashing hit right after its release, it gathered a dedicated fan base over the years who still await the story’s continuation in the anime.

The anime is loved for the beautiful and serene story, lovely animation, and, most of all, soothing OSTs, making it one of the best comforting and healing series of all time. The story centers around Makoto Kowata, a 15-year-old girl who moves out of her house to become a full-fledged witch. According to the witches’ tradition, an apprentice must move to another city and become independent at the age of 15.

With her companion Chito, a black cat familiar, Makoto moves to a region favored by witches due to the land’s affinity with magic. Aomori, the place she now calls home, is also the hometown of her distant relatives, where she is temporarily staying. On the surface, Makoto attends high school like any ordinary teenager, but her eccentricity and witchcraft make her everyday life much more interesting. The story is episodic in nature and each day offers something new for her to learn and a budding witch. The anime is currently streaming on HIDIVE while links to buying the manga volumes are available on the official website of Kodansha.

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