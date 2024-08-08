Crunchyroll Hits New Milestone With 15 Million Subscribers

Crunchyroll has earned its place as a key streamer in the anime world, housing countless anime series and films that introduce quite a few fans to the medium. Swinging open its doors in 2006, the platform has become a runaway hit, eventually being purchased by Sony, and has only grown in recent years. In a new press release, the streaming service revealed that its subscriber numbers have never been higher. Hitting fifteen million subscribers, Crunchyroll is making sure that word is getting around when it comes to hitting this major milestone and anime’s popularity continues to grow in Japan, North America, and the world at large.

In a recent interview with outlet The Wrap, chief operating officer Gita Rebbapragada mentioned how even series that aren’t under the Crunchyroll umbrella are helping to push the platform to new heights, “Netflix has a massive platform, and more people watch live-action than animation. So between those two things, a lot more people got exposed to the franchise. It’s not just Crunchyroll that benefits from that. ‘One Piece‘ merch sales went up more. There was more streaming of the original ‘One Piece‘ series. We have it on our platform, but others do too. So all boats rise when a franchise has a big moment. That’s why we think it’s a sustainable ecosystem. We’re just trying to build great franchises, regardless, for the industry and not just necessarily for us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll Celebrates The Occasion

Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini discussed the major milestone for the streaming service, “Today marks an exciting milestone not only for Crunchyroll, but for the entire anime industry. It is proof that the rich stories, characters and experiences that our partners create are resonating deeply with fans at record numbers all over the world. As the number of people excited about anime continues to explode and the breadth of content continues to widen, we believe it has never been a better time to be an anime fan.”

As it stands, Crunchyroll houses over 50,000 anime series and films on its platform and that number is only continuing to grow. Earlier this year, the streaming service gave itself a new makeover, changing its logo to help in celebrating its continued growth.

Want to see what the future holds for the anime streaming world? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on all that is anime.