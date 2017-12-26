The 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Character

Thousands of anime characters graced the anime industry this year, and each fan has their favorite. Returning heroes like Monkey D. Luffy kept audiences happy while newcomers such as Asta got fans excited for what’s to come. But the 2017 ComicBook.com Golden Issue award is only for the best of thebest when it comes to characters.

And, yes, the choice was hard!

The staff at ComicBook.com came together to select which anime characters deserved special recognition this year. With hundreds of heroes to choose from, the editorial staff could have come to blows over their favorites, but there is one newcomer everyone just couldn’t resist.

And the winner of Best Anime Character is…

Boruto Uzumaki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations!

This year, fans watched as one of the anime industry’s biggest heroes wrapped their journey. Naruto: Shippuden came to an end, but the franchise lived on with Naruto’s son. Boruto Uzumaki made his TV debut in a spin-off anime, and the kid is ready to prove how he inherited the Will of Fire.

Some may bash Boruto simply because of his father, but the ninja is looking to carve a legacy of his own. The young boy is a far cry from Naruto in so many ways. As he’s grown up in a world separated from war, his easy upbringing has kept him from seeking the attention Naruto did as a child. Considered a genius by many, Boruto lives a carefree life and seeks to do good when he’s not playing his video games. So, as the hero continues his journey, fans will see more and more how Boruto’s differences come into play when the ninja world is threatened.

