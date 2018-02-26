2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony Will Feature Plenty K-Pop Acts

It hasn’t been too long since the 2018 Winter Olympics began but there’s already talk of its closing ceremony. Later this month, PyeongChang will host the most lavish wrap party for the bi-annual event, and it looks like South Korea is bringing out some serious K-pop talent for it.

According to current reports, the closing ceremony for the 2018 games will feature top stars such as EXO. The group, which is represented by SM Entertainment, is slated to perform a yet-known stage for the event. The pop group will be joined at the festivities by CL, a well-known rapper and former member of the disbanded girls group 2ne1.

If you want to check out the talked-about event, you can do so on February 25, 2018. The closing ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. KST and take about an hour to finish. The event will also see the mayor of PyeongChang, Shim Jae-kook, pass the Olympic flag to the next host city through IOC President Thomas Bach. Beijing is set to host the next Winter Olympics, so mayor Chen Jining will receive the flag on the city’s behalf.

This won’t be the first time K-pop has bled into the Winter Olympics. When the event held its opening ceremony, several popular idol groups had their songs played when teams entered the PyeongChang games’ main arena. Team USA walked (and danced) in to “Gangnam Style” by PSY while other artists like BTS, TWICE, BIGBANG, and Red Velvet were played afterwards.

