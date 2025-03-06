Gundam GQuuuuuuX Reveals Its Anime Streaming Home

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX recently hit theaters in Japan and North America, letting mech fans witness the first episodes of the series on the silver screen. While the series has confirmed that it will be arriving next month on the small screen, many anime fans in the West were wondering where it would be streamed. Luckily, you can wonder no more as the Gundam series from Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno officially has a streaming home and it might not be where you think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GQuuuuuuX is confirmed to arrive on Amazon Prime Video beginning on April 8th. Not only will this new entry in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise arrive in North America but it will also be streamed in a staggering two hundred and forty countries and territories all over the world. Subtitled and English Dubbed versions will drop on the same day, so folks who might have a preference when it comes to their anime-watching habits are in for some good news. While a set number of episodes for the first season has yet to be confirmed, Bandai Namco Filmworks has confirmed that the anime will air weekly on Amazon Prime Video beginning next month.

Bandai Namco Filmworks

Get Ready For GQuuuuuuX

To celebrate this massive mech occasion, Prime Video Japan’s Country Manager, Keisuke Oishi, said the following, “At Prime Video, we curate a diverse selection of content for our customers worldwide with Japanese animation being one of our most popular offerings. Following our successful global streaming of acclaimed anime works like Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time and the theatrical anime Look Back, we are thrilled to present Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX to our Prime members in this milestone year—celebrating 46 years since the birth of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise and the 30th anniversary of the Evangelion franchise.”

On the anime front, series director Kazuya Tsurumaki also shared a special message to mech fans worldwide, “I am honored to serve as the director for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest installment in the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam series. FLCL (Fooly Cooly) was enjoyed by many fans overseas, which brought me great joy. Now, after all these years, I am truly delighted to be able to present this new title through digital streaming. I sincerely hope audiences around the world will watch and enjoy it.”

What is GQuuuuuuX?

If you need an introduction, or a refresher, on the story of this upcoming Gundam series, here’s how Amazon describes the series from Hideaki Anno, “Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition ‘Clan Battle.’ Using the entry name ‘MACHU’ Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit ‘Gundam,’ pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.”

Via Press Release