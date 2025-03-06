Demon Slayer’s Abby Trott Talks Saying Goodbye To Nezuko (Exclusive)

Demon Slayer wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest shonen series, even managing to dethrone One Piece from time to time despite the Straw Hats having a decades-long headstart. With the upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle set to be the first of three movies that are aiming to bring the series to a close, we had the opportunity to chat with none other than Abby Trott, the voice of Nezuko in the anime’s English Dub. Needless to say, Trott had plenty to say when it came to Nezuko as well as saying goodbye to the Ufotable anime adaptation that has become one of the biggest series in the world.

At the start of our interview, we asked Trott about setting the stage for Nezuko’s final adventure, as the Swordsmith Village Arc ended with Tanjiro’s sister regarding the ability to speak for the first time in some time, “Nezuko is an interesting character, she’s the character I see the least for but am the most recognized for. She’s a very special character to me and it’s been such a journey. I was able to talk as her in the first episode of the anime but then had to rely on more guttural noises. Most of the emotes are just growling but the flashbacks sometimes let me say something very important. Nezuko now being able to speak really let me have a lot of fun with some hilarious bits in the Hashira Training Arc. Calling Zenitsu ‘Inosuke’ is one of my favorite moments.”

Returning For Infinity Castle

Trott stated that while she knew the series would be popular, she had no idea that Demon Slayer would take off like it has, “From the start of Demon Slayer, I knew this would be popular but I had no idea how huge it would come. The opportunity to go to red carpets and meet the Japanese cast, it was amazing. I was able to go to Japan and do panels which was incredible. I’m super excited for the trilogy because I KNOW how good the animation is, I’ve seen the animation and it’s amazing.”

The English voice of Nezuko also discussed how she compares her work to the original Japanese take on Demon Slayer, as voice actor Akiro Kito voices the demonic hero in the East, “It’s hard to avoid, when we’re auditioning, we’ll get a clip of the Japanese voice actors normally. Once you get into the booth, you hear the Japanese before you record your lines, looking at how the mouth moves before you do your performance. The animation is usually done before you add your voice but a lot of it is set. I often taken inspiration from Kito if I can sample her voice beforehand as they are cast for a reason. I think, ‘Why were they cast originally?’”

Demon Slayer Details

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to hit theaters in Japan on July 18th this summer, with the movie hitting North America on September 12th this fall. It has yet to be revealed why the West is waiting months to check out the first of this final film trilogy but it will give Abby and her fellow English voice actors the chance to put their heart and soul into the final battle. As of now, details regarding the last two movies remain few and far between but we’ll be happy to report on them once they make landfall.

Abby Trott’s Anime Career

Alongside Nezuko, Trott has had quite the career in the anime world. Last year, she took on the role of Momo in the runaway hit, Dandadan, voicing the psychic character who found herself fighting back supernatural and extraterrestrial threats alike. Trott has also had major roles in anime favorites including The Elusive Samurai, Mission: Yozakura Family, Suzume, Hunter x Hunter, The Seven Deadly Sins, Shaman King, and more.

When it comes to Western animated series, Trott has made a name for herself recently thanks to taking on the role of Spiral in X-Men ’97. This isn’t the only Marvel mutant that she has portrayed as she also plays Colossus’ sister, Magik, in the runaway smash video game, Marvel Rivals. Later this year, she is set to take on a role in a video game like none other, Date Everything!, which will allow players to participate in a dating simulator where you can do just that.

Want to stay afloat on Abby Trott and Demon Slayer? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Demon Slayer Corps and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.