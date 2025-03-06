Zoids Launches Monster Hunter Crossover to Celebrate Massive Anniversary

Takara Tomy has announced a second wave of Monster Hunter x Zoids model kits to celebrate major anniversaries for both properties. Zoids is commemorating its 40th anniversary whereas Monster Hunter is honoring its 20th. The new toys are part of the Synergenex brand from Takara, a sub-section of the company usually reserved for cross-promotion toys. The forthcoming model kits are based on the Mizutsune and Rajang from Monster Hunter, re-named the Gatling Fox Mizutsune and the Knuckle Kong Rajang respectively, in their Zoids toy form. Both creatures are given a redesign, making them more mechanicalized and stylized to match the aesthetics of the Zoids brand. The previous wave of Monster Hunter x Zoids toys were based on Rathalos and Liger.

The Gatling Fox Mizutsune and the Knuckle Kong Rajang model kits are available to pre-order through Capcom’s and Takara’s Japanese web stores. They are priced at 6,600 yen each, the equivalent of 44.75 USD, and will launch in October 2025. This collaboration announcement comes not long after the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise. Coincidently, the most recent Zoids anime adaptation was Zoids Wild and Zoids Wild Zero. The Zoids franchise has produced toys since the 1980s before launching its first anime with Zoids: Chaotic Century in 1999.

Monster Hunter and Zoids Are the Perfect Cross-Over

Even though Zoids appear to be giant machines, the Zoids lore in a few anime adaptations presented the titular creatures as living life forms. They are animals that people can ride on or pilot in specialized cockpits. Monster Hunter is about hunting and slaying the biggest monsters, making the collaboration with Zoids ideal. Zoids are already giant monsters, so it makes sense for the many iconic creatures from Monster Hunter to be re-interpreted as Zoids.

The Monster Hunter franchise has become one of Capcom’s most profitable game franchises with many merchandise and cross-promotions. Takara Tamy is also known for partnering up with other companies to create exclusive merchandise. Takara has collaborated with Hasbro to deliver a robot toy based on Macross and Transformers. Takara does sell Zoids kits through officially licensed American retailers, but it’s unknown if the Gatling Fox Mizutsune and the Knuckle Kong Rajang will be sold at American retailers in October. Typically, American fans can purchase Japanese exclusive kits through stores that ship merchandise overseas.

Whatever Happened to Zoids: Chaotic Century?

While the Zoids brand is alive and well, the series’ most iconic anime entry has become unavailable to watch legally for years. Zoids: Chaotic Century was an anime series that lasted from 1999 to 2000, introducing a generation of fans to iconic Zoids like the Liger. The show did air with an English dub in the early 2000s but became nearly impossible to watch after the anime studio that produced the series, Xebec, went through financial troubles. Xebec technically lasted until 2019, when its assets were sold to Sunrise and Production I.G.

Takara Tomy has continued to release new anime series with different studios. The company has also proceeded to advertise Zoids: Chaotic Century, with the official X account celebrating the series’ 25th anniversary in 2024. Fans hope that Takara’s recent marketing with Zoids: Chaotic Century could potentially hint at a re-release of the classic anime.

H/T: Oricon US