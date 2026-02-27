2024’s Best Anime Film Gets New Look Ahead of a Special Release

Best known for creating acclaimed manga such as Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch, Tatsuki Fujimoto has released several intriguing series and one-shots over his decade-long career. His one-shot, Look Back, which was released in 2021, received an anime film adaptation by Studio DURIAN, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to consider it the best anime film of 2024. The nuanced story with emotional moments was already well-loved among fans before the film adaptation, but its popularity skyrocketed after the anime’s premiere. On March 13th, 2026, the film will release a special Sketchbook collection and hold a signing session with director Kiyotaka Oshiyama.

The collection will include never-before-seen materials that were created during the film’s production, including a collection of sketches made by the director and notes that will help readers trace the production process. According to Comic Natalie, the cover art by Oshiyama has been revealed, and it features the back side of Ayumu Fujino, the protagonist of the film, working at a desk. To commemorate the book’s release, the director will hold two autograph sessions on March 16th and 17th during the ongoing Look Back art exhibition, which is currently being held at Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills Gallery. Fans will need to reserve in advance to attend the event.

What Is Look Back About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Durian

Look Back is a captivating coming-of-age story following Ayumu Fujino, who always draws four-panel manga for her school newspaper and enjoys creating art while being praised for her talent. However, she had to turn over one of her manga slots to Kyomoto, a fellow student who barely attends school but is extremely talented. After witnessing Kyomoto’s work and seeing her peers talk badly about her art, Fujino is overwhelmed with jealousy. She is unable to accept that Kyomoto is getting more praise than she is for her detailed artwork.

Hence, she devotes all her time to learning to create manga and improving her art before eventually meeting Kyomoto when she was in sixth grade. Despite her initially salty feelings for the girl, Fujino is unable to hate Kyomoto, who turned out to be one of her admirers. The girls eventually became close friends and began to create manga together, ready to face the challenges ahead. The film deals with grief, loss, and the journey of self-discovery through an artist’s lens.

VIZ Media published the original one-shot manga before the film’s release in 2024 became a massive success across the globe, including North America. The film also confirmed a live-action adaptation, which will be released sometime this year, but only in Japan. The film’s Blu-ray was released in Japan on January 21st, 2026, and the limited first edition will include original artwork by the film’s director. As per the official website of the anime, there will be two varieties of the film’s Blu-ray, each with a different price and bonus content. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

