2026’s Biggest Anime Event Shares First Look

Each year, the anime world welcomes conventions, general events, screenings, and more than a few real-world events to help push the medium to new heights. While the United States has seen its fair share of conventions take the stage, Japan has plenty of events of its own to highlight some of the biggest franchises. First beginning in 2014, there has been one event in Japan that has risen to become the cream of the crop for all things anime. With over a decade of history under its belt, Anime Japan has shared a first look at its 2026 event, along with hinting at some of the big anime announcements.

Anime Japan will take place this March, from the 28th to the 31st, and a new key visual has highlighted some of the big anime franchises that are planning announcements. In the past, the following studios have taken part in Anime Japan, including Animate, Aniplex, Bandai Namco, Frontier Works, Kadokawa, King Records, NBC Universal, Nippon Animation, Pierrot, Pony Canyon, Production I.G., Satelight, Tezuka Productions, Toei Animation, and TMS Entertainment, to name a few. On January 16th this month, Anime Japan is planning to stream a special “Kickoff” event that will hint at more to come, with hosts Kaji Yuki and Hayami Saori dishing the dirt.

Anime Japan’s Anime

The new key visual gives anime fans a better idea of some of the franchises that will be a part of the March event, but here’s a list of the characters that are set to make landfall at Anime Japan:

Anime Tencho

Are There Any Gals Who Are Kind to Otaku!?

Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Kujima Sing and the House Falls to Pieces

PSYREN – Siren –

Shin Samurai Den Yaiba

Time Bokan Series Yatterman

Tanuki to Kitsune

Chibi Maruko-chan

Digmon Beatbreak

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Togen Anki

Trigun Stargaze

Baki-Dou

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance

Magical Sisters Lulut Lily

Marriage Toxin Unico Yomi no Tsugai

Yoroi Shinden Samurai Troopers Ranma 1/2 AJ Brothers

While this list is big enough on its own, this is most likely far from the only franchises that will be a part of Anime Japan. Last year’s convention, for example, featured the likes of My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, One Piece, Naruto, Fire Force, Dandadan, and far too many others to count. Rest assured, should this year’s Anime Japan follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, expect announcements that will pave the way for the future of anime.

Even if you don’t live in Japan, this doesn’t mean that fans won’t be privy to some of the major announcements revealed at Anime Japan this spring. Previous years have seen many of the panels livestreamed, meaning anime fans could watch the reveals for themselves. Thanks to the time difference between Japan and the U.S., however, you might need to stay awake pretty late to see the announcements live.

