AnimeJapan 2025: Every Major Anime Announced

AnimeJapan 2025 took over Japan this past weekend, and with it revealed some big anime projects now in the works. AnimeJapan is usually one of the biggest events to help kick off the new year of anime as its the first real opportunity that many studios take to showcase some of the new projects they have in production. This past weekend the event took place, and it turned out to be one of the biggest in recent memory as there were a ton of new announcements and first looks revealed at some of the new anime coming our way soon enough.
Videos by ComicBook.com
This past weekend not only gave us a new look at some of the big franchises on the way such as My Hero Academia Season 8, but also Fire Force Season 3, My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 and more. There were also plenty of new movie reveals too for the likes of Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to Be Loved, and more. With so many big premieres already lined up for the Spring and Summer seasons this year, read on for a breakdown of some of the biggest announcements over the weekend (with new updates still coming).
Friday, March 21
- Netflix’s Supernatural Horror Anime Drops Hot New Trailer: Watch
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie Reveals First Major Promo in Months
- My Hero Academia Season 8 Shares New Trailer, Poster for Final Season
- Demon Slayer Reveals Bonus Swag to Hype Infinity Castle’s Release
- Oshi no Ko Hypes Season 3 With Aqua-Themed Teaser & Poster
- Dandadan Promo With Incredible Collage Spotted at AnimeJapan
- Crunchyroll Announces One Piece Premiere Weekend For Anime’s Return
- Netflix’s Devil May Cry Hypes Release With Japanese Voice Cast Reveal
- My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Crossover Sees Deku And Crawler Team-Up
- Fire Force Season 3 Confirms Yet Another Streaming Home for 2025
- Tokyo Revengers Hypes Sequel With Three Deities Arc Promo
- Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Upcoming Movie in AnimeJapan 2025
- Kaiju No. 8 Drops Incredible Season 2 Trailer & Promo to Hype Summer Release
- New One Piece Spinoff Anime Announced
- Netflix’s Sakamoto Days Shares First Look at Part 2
- New Panty & Stocking With Garterbelt Anime Reveals Release Window, New Characters
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4 Drops Hawaii Arc Trailer: Watch
- Lycoris Recoil Shares New Trailer Ahead of New Anime: Watch
- Tougen Anki Drops New Trailer Ahead of Summer Premiere
- Netflix Teases New Sci-Fi Anime by the One Piece Director in Latest Promo
- Kaiju No. 8 Hypes Its Strongest Anti-Kaiju Combatant in New Promo
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Sets Release Window With New Trailer
- Boruto Star Joins Fire Force Season 3 Cast
Saturday, March 22
- Solo Leveling Unleashes Epic Season 2 Finale Trailer
- Studio Shaft’s Virgin Punk Unveils Cast & Promo to Hype Release Date
- Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Drops First Trailer
- Solo Leveling’s Creator Teases Good News to Come After Season 2
- New Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Drops First Trailer: Watch
- One Piece’s Time Slot Replacement Anime Reveals New Trailer: Watch
- This Kamen Rider Anime Is Going to Be a Must-Watch For Fans
- Jujutsu Kaisen Has Bad News for Fans Waiting for Season 3
- Rurouni Kenshin Season 3 Announced With First Look
- Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc Shares Final Trailer Ahead of Premiere
- My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Locks Down Release Window With First Look
- Chainsaw Man – Reze Arc Movie Finally Reveals Its Release Date (But There’s a Catch)
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Shares New Look at New Movie
- Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Shares First Trailer: Watch
What has been your favorite announcement from AnimeJapan 2025? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!