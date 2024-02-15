Bob Dylan Manga Released by 20th Century Boys Creator

When it comes to music, there are some talents that stand firm against the test of time. From Prince to Michael Jackson, plenty of artists have crafted legendary reputations, and Bob Dylan is amongst those elites. So of course, netizens are keeping a close eye on Naoki Urasawa as the creator of 20th Century Boys just released a special manga all about Dylan.

The whole thing came to light this month as new compilation CD for Dylan hit shelves in Japan. The bundle, which is called "Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine / A Retrospective", features 12 of Dylan's most impressive songs. It also comes with a short 30-page manga, and Urasawa was quick to offer their services.

In Japan an introductory Bob Dylan Album has been released including a manga by Naoki Urasawa entitled “Bob Dylan’s adventure.”



The manga is 30 pages long and details his life, and the album includes 12 songs such as “Like a rolling stone” and “Blowin’ in the wind.”



After all, the manga creator is considered by many as a Dylan mega fan. In his own life, Urasawa is a musician, and he toyed with the idea of pursuing music for a career before diving into manga. As he grew up, Urasawa looked to Dylan as a role model along with other singer-songwriters like Takuro Yoshida. Since the early '00s, Urasawa has recorded his own music, and several of his tracks like "Bob Lennon" reference Dylan. So of course, Urasawa was the perfect artist to approach for this manga.

The 30-page special details Dylan's life as an artist, and you can get a peek at it above. At this point, it doesn't seem likely this one-shot will be released outside of Japan. So if you want to check out Urasawa's new manga, you will have to import the entire compilation album.

If you are not familiar with Urasawa at all, you should know the artist is considered one of manga's most gifted storytellers. From Pluto to Asadora and 20th Century Boys, Urasawa has released a number of masterful manga series. Given his success, Urusawa is one of the top-selling authors of all time as he's sold more books than Twilight's Stephanie Meyer or Ian Fleming's James Bond series.

What do you make of this new Bob Dylan tribute? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!