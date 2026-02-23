30 Years On, An Anime Classic Is Returning With Brand-New Series From Surprise Creator

Neon Genesis Evangelion is now celebrating its 30th anniversary, and the anime is going all out with a brand new anime series from a surprising creator. Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most notable mecha anime releases of all time. Not only has the anime inspired a ton of work across multiple mediums, but the original TV series has since continued with all kinds of new releases in the decades after its ending. But now the franchise is returning once more with a brand new anime series from a creator no one expected.

Neon Genesis Evangelion officially celebrated the 30th anniversary of the original TV anime series with a recent special event in Japan, and it was here the franchise announced its plans for a brand new anime series. But the major twist behind it all is that it will be written by the creator of the Nier: Automata series, Yoko Taro, with a new directorial team bringing it all to life through some major anime studios for this new generation as well.

Brand New Evangelion Anime Series Announced

The new Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series will be directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toru Yatabe, who both have experience with the Evangelion films that we’ve gotten to see in the last few years. NieR series creator Yoko Taro will be writing the new series with NieR composer Keiichi Okabe providing the music for the new series. As for the animation production, it will be a collaborative effort between Studio Khara and CloverWorks, a studio that’s been attached to a ton of high profile and successful anime releases thus far.

Release date or window details have yet to be confirmed about the new Neon Genesis Evangelion series as of the time of this initial announcement, however. Potential international release plans have also yet to be revealed, nor has it been revealed what fans can expect from the new TV anime. The franchise has continued its story through feature film releases (despite the closure of its original studio Gainax), so it’s possible that this new series follows that story or starts a new one altogether as a result of it all. But we’ll have to wait to find out more information.

Where to Watch Neon Genesis Evangelion

With a new Neon Genesis Evangelion anime now in the works, it’s also a perfect time to catch up with everything that happened in the original anime series. You can now stream the first TV series with Netflix, but catching up on all of the other releases is a bit tougher. The story has continued through a number of feature film releases, but you’ll have to watch them with Prime Video. There’s always been a debate about watch order as well, but it’s fairly easy to parse.

What can be a bit hard to understand is the story of Neon Genesis Evangelion itself, so make sure you take your time to watch everything and fully absorb it all. It’s not clear as to whether or not you will need experience with the older series to enjoy the new anime, but it’s probably best to make sure you’re caught up just in case that’s necessary.

