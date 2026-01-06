University Set to Start Its First Anime Class in Surprise Move

The anime industry is booming, and thanks to this fact, the medium is popping up in places that would otherwise seem unbelievable in past years. Thanks to some of the mind-bending story elements of one particular franchise, a University has decided to create a course that will focus on the intricacies of the mech-based series. That’s right, Neon Genesis Evangelion is getting its own course, set to explore the world of NERV while also jumping into the thought process of some of its biggest characters. Read on to learn more of the details of this wild new experience that lasts far longer than you might think.

The University of London in Mexico is planning to open a new course titled, “Psychoanalytic Analysis And Film Criticism of Evangelion: Evangelion as a Mirror of The Unconcsious.” Taking place over the course of seven months, the curriculum is described as not only presenting a detailed analysis of the original series but also attempting to explain the psychological messaging and emotional beats of the anime adaptation. The course will also examine the works and concepts of real-life figures, including Sigmund Freud, Carl Jung, and Jacques Lacan, as a way to further flesh out NERV.

Learn About Evangelion

Image Courtesy of Gainax

On the University of London’s official website, here’s how the school describes the course: “Cinema doesn’t just tell stories: it also reflects the desires, fears, and conflicts that reside in the collective unconscious. Since the 20th century, the dialogue between cinema and psychoanalysis has allowed us to explore the human mind through the moving image. The Japanese series Neon Genesis Evangelion, with its 26 episodes, is an emblematic example of this relationship. Its symbolic and emotional complexity allows it to be analyzed from different psychoanalytic perspectives.” You can check out the course’s syllabus by checking out the university’s official website here.

While Neon Genesis Evangelion might not have a new, confirmed anime series in the works, 2026 is still a big year for the franchise. “Evangelion: 30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion” will take place next month, from February 21st to the 23rd. Taking place at the Yokohama Arena in Japan, not only will the anniversary be celebrated with a real-life exhibit, but there is more in store for NERV enthusiasts. An original anime short film will be released during the event from Studio Khara, with a kabuki performance also in the works to recreate the story of NERV.

In the past, series creator Hideaki Anno hasn’t hinted at the idea that he specifically will return to the franchise, following his work on the Rebuild of Evangelion movies. Luckily, the prolific anime legend did hint that a new project was in the works from Studio Khara, though details regarding this new work remain a mystery at the moment. With both the original series and the recent films having rather definitive endings, a new anime series would most likely be a reboot.

