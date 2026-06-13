33 Years Later, Classic Historical Action Anime Gets a New Release

The 1990s decade was a golden era in the world of anime that connected Japanese pop culture to the international audience, which helped pave the way for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. The era introduced the medium to Western audiences when streaming services were rare, eventually turning anime into a global phenomenon. The animation styles in the 1990s were distinctive enough to catch the audience’s eye at first glance, as seen in many acclaimed series and films. It’s been almost 33 years since one of the best anime of all time premiered in Japan. Ninja Scroll, directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri, a renowned director and co-founder of the studio Madhouse.

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The film eventually became known across the world for its captivating story and stellar animation. In 2024, the film returned to theaters worldwide to commemorate its 30th anniversary and became a blockbuster hit. Sentai, in partnership with HIDIVE, released the film in over 500 theaters across the U.S. Additionally, AMC Networks confirms that the screening will take place on Sunday, February 15, at 10:00 pm CET during Berlinale, the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.

Sentai President Hypes The Upcoming Ninja Scroll’s World Premiere

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

John Ledford, President of Sentai, shares, “Ninja Scroll in 4K is nothing short of a pristine version of this cinematic masterpiece, presented in stunning high definition, contrast, and color. The digital adaptation offers a truly immersive experience. In fact, seeing it is like watching Ninja Scroll for the very first time!”

Following the special premiere, the anime will hold encore screenings for the attendees on February 16th and 20th. Additionally, a limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook in 4K UHD will be available for sale in early 2027. The 4K version is expected to repair any damage and perform color correction to improve the digital quality of the film.

Ninja Scroll is one of the ten films from nine different countries selected for the festival. It’s also the first-ever anime film featured as part of the festival’s classics, marking a huge milestone for the anime industry. The tickets for the screenings on February 15th and 22nd have already sold out, while only a few seats remain for the event on the 16th of this month. The official website of Berlinale also shared a special trailer of the film and information regarding the tickets.

What Is Ninja Scroll About?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

The story is set in feudal era Japan, following Jubei Kibagami, who wanders the country as a swordsman for hire. After being betrayed by those close to him, he has lost any patience for warring political factions and their treachery. However, his past comes back to haunt him when he saves a female ninja named Kagero from a man who could turn his body as hard as stone.

As the sole survivor of her ninja clan, Kagero is on a mission to investigate the mysterious plague that killed an entire village. Although unwilling to be involved in the situation, Jubei is forced into a corner by a group of ninja with supernatural abilities known as the Devils of Kimon. As the story continues, he learns about the connection between the Devils of Kimon and the mysterious plague while reuniting with the man he never wanted to see again.

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