6 Years Later, MAPPA’s Wildest Anime Debuts New Opening Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

MAPPA’s wildest anime ever is finally coming back for a new season after six long years, and has dropped its new opening and ending themes early to help celebrate its Season 2 premiere. With the first wave of anime in the year wrapping up their final episodes, it’s time for a new wave of anime to make their respective premieres as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. This includes some big name projects that haven’t been active for many years, and one of MAPPA’s wildest projects is finally coming back for more.

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Studio MAPPA might already have some wild anime under its belt with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and more, but Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro is one of the most unique projects yet. The anime made its debut during 2020 as part of a very notable year for anime given the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s finally returning for Season 2 after six long years. To celebrate the premiere, you can check out its new opening, “Zettai Must Danmen” and ending theme “Return To Head,” as both performed by (K)NoW_Name below.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Debuts Opening and Ending Themes

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Dorohedoro Season 2 will be making its worldwide debut on April 1st, and will be streaming on platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll when it hits (where you can also catch up with the first season in the meantime). The new episodes will also feature a returning production staff from the first season with Yuichiro Hayashi directing the new episodes for studio MAPPA, Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts, Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composing the music. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see it all in action.

Dorohedoro Season 2 will also feature a returning voice cast with Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Miyu Tomiya as Ebisu, Kengo Takahashi as Fujita, and more all confirmed. New additions to the voice cast have been revealed as well with Koki Uchiyama as Dokuga, Daiki Hamano as Tetsujo, Yuichi Koshimura as Saji, Katsuhito Nomura as Ton, Atsushi Imaruoka as Ushishimada, and Sara Matsumoto as Natsuki.

Why You Should Watch Dorohedoro Season 2

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Dorohedoro Season 2 follows up an anime from six years ago, but there have been a few delays behind the scenes as MAPPA had been originally hoping to get this new season out much sooner. But Q Hayashida’s original manga series (which is coming back for a new surprise to celebrate Season 2) sports some of the wildest characters and ideas that fans won’t be able to get anywhere else. That first season made a splash for a reason, so there’s a hope the second season will be able to do the same.

Dorohedoro released during a tumultuous side time for the world, but really stood out in a very sparse anime year for the industry. This second season is hitting during a very competitive year of new anime releases, however, so there’s a hope that it isn’t lost among fans. But with its wild and dark aesthetic, characters, and stories, that likely won’t be too much of an issue.

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