One of the Wildest Anime Ever Returns With Season 2 After 6 Years (New Trailer Released)

One of the wildest anime releases of the last decade is finally coming back for a new wave of episodes after six long years, and a new trailer is showing it off ahead of its worldwide debut this April. It’s been a great year for new anime releases thus far, and it’s set to continue with even more new releases through the rest of the year. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is even more exciting as it’s packed with a ton of new shows, and that includes the long awaited comeback for one wild series in particular.

The anime adaptation for Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro first made its debut back in 2020, and really made waves through a weak year of anime thanks to just how wild of a world it really was. A second season of the anime was finally confirmed to be in the works a few years after, and had been delayed a few times before setting its 2026 release window in place. Now as the anime prepares for its return on April 1st worldwide, you can check out the new trailer for Dorohedoro Season 2 below.

As revealed via a press release from Toho Animation, Dorohedoro Season 2 will be making its official worldwide debut on April 1st across streaming platforms but those platforms have not been revealed as of this announcement. If you wanted to go back and check out the first season, you can currently watch it on Netflix or one of the other platforms that it’s going to be available on heading into the new episodes. But there has been a number of notable updates regarding its voice cast and other details.

Dorohedoro Season 2 has also further confirmed that (K)NoW_NAME is returning from the first season to perform both the new opening theme titled, “Zettai Must Danmen” and the ending theme “Return To Head.” The mysterious Cross-Eyes have also been revealed with this trailer too and include the likes of Koki Uchiyama as Dokuga, Daiki Hamano as Tetsujo, Yuichi Koshimura as Saji, Katsuhito Nomura as Ton, Atsushi Imaruoka as Ushishimada, and Sara Matsumoto as Natsuki.

What to Know for Dorohedoro Season 2

In terms of what has been confirmed for Dorohedoro Season 2 previously, it’s going to feature a returning staff from the first season. Yuichiro Hayashi is set to direct the new episodes for studio MAPPA, with Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts, Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composing the music. The majority of the voice cast from the first season will be returning for the new episodes too.

Dorohedoro Season 2 will also feature Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Miyu Tomiya as Ebisu, Kengo Takahashi as Fujita, and more. This anime was one of the most notable releases of the 2020s (even at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic) thanks to its wild world, visuals, characters, and story, and now it’s set to return with more fans watching than ever.

