9 Years After Controversial Remake, This 10/10 Classic Sci-Fi Anime Shares New Reboot Trailer

One of the most prominent science-fiction anime and manga franchises is coming back for a new reboot nine years after a very controversial remake, and fans can check it out with a new trailer ahead of its premiere later this Summer. Masamune Shirow’s Ghost in the Shell first made its original manga debut at the tail end of the 1980s, but has been keeping active over the decades with multiple adaptations, remakes, and more projects offering different takes on the classic story. And some of these remakes have been better received than others.

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The Ghost in the Shell is a brand new reboot anime series, marking the tenth anime adaptation for the franchise on a whole. As part of the AnimeJapan 2026 weekend, the new anime has confirmed that it’s going to be making its debut sometime later this July. Teasing that it’s going to be much more in line with Shirow’s original manga release than all of the other remakes and adaptations we’ve gotten thus far, you can check out the newest trailer and poster for The Ghost in the Shell below.

When Does The Ghost in the Shell Reboot Come Out?

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The Ghost in the Shell is going to be making its debut in Japan sometime in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or international streaming plans as of the time of this writing. Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha and Production I.G. are overseeing the new anime’s production with Moko-chan (marking their first anime effort as a director) directing for Science SARU. Toh Enjoe will be handling the scripts for the series, Shuhei Handa will be serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Konishi and Yuki Kanesaka will be composing the music.

Ghost in the Shell has been marred by a ton of different anime adaptations and remakes that have sparked controversy among fans for many different reasons. These include experiments with CG animation that completely changed the character designs, a failed Hollywood live-action adaptation, and more. But with the early looks on this next major reboot, it seems that it’s going to go a much different route than the other projects by being a little more faithful to the manga.

Why This Ghost in the Shell Reboot Has a Chance

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Ghost in the Shell creator Masamune Shirow shared a message with fans when the reboot anime series was first announced, and noted how it was the tenth adaptation for the series at this point. But also has some hope for the next generation of the franchise, “Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation,” Shirow noted. “The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.”

There have been so many different versions of Ghost in the Shell over the decades, but it’s likely that this is still going to feel like a fresh experience even to the most dedicated of fans. Like the others before it, it’s going to be much different than the other anime releases. But unlike the others, this seems to be returning to the original spirit of the manga.

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