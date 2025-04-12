Ghost in The Shell Reveals New Preview For Upcoming Anime

The tale of Major Kusanagi has become one of the biggest in anime’s history, with the original Ghost In The Shell film routinely thought of as the creme of the crop within the medium. Next year, the studio responsible for Dandadan and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is offering their own take on the classic anime and it looks far different from what we’ve seen in the past. With a new preview for the upcoming anime adaptation, it appears as though the anime production house is sticking close to the original manga’s routes, giving fans a fresh take on the cyberpunk future.

The new teaser visual gives us a Major who looks the closest to the source material’s design than any other we’ve witnessed so far. Alongside the preview, 2026’s Ghost In The Shell confirmed that the series will be directed by Mokochan, the script will be written by EnJoe Toh, and the characters will be designed by Shuhei Handa. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed, the latest take on the technologically advanced anime universe is sure to be one of the biggest debuts of next year.

◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤



サイエンスSARU制作

新作TVアニメーション

『攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』

🚨メインスタッフ情報公開🚨



◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤



━━━━━━ 2026年放送 ━━━━━━… pic.twitter.com/rNcyRCDaNV — 攻殻機動隊【公式】GHOST IN THE SHELL official (@thegitsofficial) April 12, 2025

◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤



サイエンスSARU制作

新作TVアニメーション

『攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』

🖌️ 原作者・士郎正宗よりコメント 🖌️



◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤



━━━━━━ 2026年放送 ━━━━━━#攻殻機動隊… pic.twitter.com/exJDDfM0JZ — 攻殻機動隊【公式】GHOST IN THE SHELL official (@thegitsofficial) April 12, 2025

Ghost In The Shell’s Creator Speaks

Science SARU

To help ring in this latest preview, series creator Shirow Masamune has offered commentary on the production landing next year, “Anime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by Oshii, Kamiyama, and Kise. Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall.”

“Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation. The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.”

More Major On The Way?

Earlier this year, the director of the original Ghost In The Shell that helped start it all, Mamoru Oshii, expressed his desire to continue expanding on the universe. In fact, the anime director stated that he had already begun work on the third entry of the film series, “I’ve started working on a third movie. There’s only one thing I’ve left undone. If I can do that, I want to do it. “If I say too much, it won’t be what it was meant to be.” While no release date has been revealed for the third film, things are looking quite good for the classic anime franchise.

