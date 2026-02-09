Ghost in the Shell Creator Breaks Silence on New Reboot Anime Ahead of 2026 Premiere

Ghost in the Shell is coming back for a brand new anime reboot later this Summer, and the creator behind it all has broken their silence on how they feel about it all. Ghost in the Shell is one of those legendary science fiction anime projects that fans of various generations are likely aware of. But funny enough over the years, each version of Ghost in the Shell had been dramatically different from one another with remakes, sequels and more that have sparked all kinds of controversy among fans of the original.

Ghost in the Shell has yet a new rebooted anime series making its debut later this July, and is being produced by Science SARU, the same studio behind hits like DAN DA DAN, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and much more. With so many different creative teams behind different eras of the anime, series creator Masamune Shirow shared a statement breaking down how fans should approach this newest anime series. According to Shirow, it’s the “first installment of a second generation.”

Ghost in the Shell Creator Explains New Anime

“Anime adaptation-wise, this new THE GHOST IN THE SHELL marks the fourth version following those by Oshii, Kamiyama, and Kise,” Shirow began. “Alternatively, if we separate GHOST IN THE SHELL and Innocence, categorize the S.A.C. series into Seasons 1, 2, and Solid State Society, divide ARISE into its own series along with The New Movie, and split SAC_2045 into Seasons 1 and 2, this would be the tenth adaptation overall.” But with ten different iterations of the anime thus far, Shirow further explains how different this new one is.

“Considering the shift in production staff, one could even consider this the first installment of a second generation,” Shirow continued. “The original manga is quite old, so I ask for your understanding on that point (sorry!). That said, I sincerely hope this will once again be an enjoyable visual experience in some form.” Importantly, this newest version of the series seems to be closest to Shirow’s original manga in terms of its character and world designs revealed thus far too.

When Does the New Ghost in the Shell Reboot Come Out?

The Ghost in the Shell is currently scheduled for a release sometime in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this writing. Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kodansha and Production I.G. are overseeing the new anime’s production with Moko-chan (marking their first anime effort as a director) directing for Science SARU. Toh Enjoe will be handling the scripts for the series, Shuhei Handa will be serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Ryo Konishi and Yuki Kanesaka will be composing the music.

As Shirow mentioned, Ghost in the Shell has already had ten different iterations of its anime thus far, so this reboot already has quite a major hill to climb. The latest few reboots have been marred with controversy following their CG animation, and that’s not even bringing the Hollywood live-action disaster into the conversation. Fans just want to see a faithful adaptation of Shirow’s manga, and this could be it.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!