‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Reveals New Promo

A Certain Magical Index‘s third season is one of the major premieres and returns of the jam-packed Fall 2018 anime season. But this also means the return of one of the most popular protagonists, Kamijou Touma.

The newest promo for the third season of the series doesn’t feature any new footage, but it does feature a highlight reel of Touma’s best moments. There’s even a hilarious punching montage for those who appreciate his direct tactics.

A Certain Magical Index III will officially premiere October 5 in Japan. Hiroshi Nishikiori, director of the first two seasons of the series, will be returning to direct the third season for J.C. Staff.

Much of the original staff are actually returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun with Maon Kurosaki returning to handle the new season’s opening theme, while Yuka Iguchi (the voice of Index) handles the new ending theme.

Hiroyuki Yoshino is returning to handle the series’ scripts, while Yuichi Tanaka will be overseeing character designs, with Tomonori Kuroda as art director, and Tomomi Ando and Mai Nakamura handling color design. Shingo Fukuyo will serve as director of photgraphy while Shigeru Nishiyama serves as editor with Takayuki Yamaguchi on sound design, as Maiko Iuchi oversees the third season’s music.

Returning voice cast members include Atsushi Abe as Toma Kamijo, Yuka Iguchi as Index, Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator and Satoshi Hino as Shiage Hamazura.

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series. Spanning two seasons of the original series, Index has had a dedicated fanbase that has followed the series even when it made crossovers into video games like Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax and A Certain Magical Virtual-On.