A Marine Corps Veteran Breaks Down in Tears Over Vinland Saga: “Thorfinn Changed My Life”

Anime is often dismissed as mere entertainment, seen as lacking emotion or deeper meaning. Much of this perception comes from its visual style, which can appear cartoonish and not serious. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The narratives anime has delivered, especially over the past decade or two across hundreds of series, prove that the medium is capable of some of the most emotional and profound storytelling. One of the most popular trends within anime is shonen, which emphasizes perseverance and overcoming challenges. While this has long inspired fans, Vinland Saga presents a narrative that offers a very different perspective on life.

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This is perhaps why a video of a Marine Corps veteran sharing how Thorfinn changed his life is gaining traction online, with fans emotionally supporting his words. “I’m a Marine Corps veteran. And I gotta say, man, Thorfinn changed my life,” he says in the video, breaking down in tears. He further adds that he carried hatred within him, suggesting that Thorfinn’s journey in Vinland Saga, from hating everything to declaring he has no enemies, was what resonated with him the most and ultimately changed his life. On a deeper look, it becomes clear that this expression isn’t just about whether Vinland Saga is emotional, but about how the anime and its main character possess an emotional maturity that can resonate with someone and inspire real change.

Vinland Saga’s Thorfinn Might Just Be the Most Emotionally Mature Character

Marine Corps Veteran said 'Vinland Saga' changed his life.



"I carried a significant amount of hatred. While Naruto defined my childhood, I believe Thorfinn is the character I needed as an adult. Everyone should watch this series." pic.twitter.com/LuYH4g9hps — Anime Tweets (@AnimexTwts) April 24, 2026

Talking about hatred, the veteran also shared that while Naruto defined his childhood, Thorfinn is the character he needed as an adult. His emotional response perfectly captures what Thorfinn’s character represents. From a young age, Thorfinn is driven by revenge, and once Askeladd dies, his purpose disappears, leaving him in a void. Having lived with hatred for most of his life, the adult Thorfinn, traumatized by his actions and the innocent lives he took, finds himself trapped in a spiral that continues to haunt him.

Only through reflection does he realize that hatred should not drive one’s life or determine one’s actions. One of the most powerful ideas tied to Thorfinn comes from Thors, who says that no one has any enemies and that there is no one you should hurt, offering a new perspective on life. It challenges long-held beliefs and suggests that true maturity comes from recognizing how flawed those perceptions were.

This is exactly what author Makoto Yukimura also shared after concluding the manga. He explains that Thorfinn’s journey is ultimately about becoming an adult and making better choices that help both himself and those around him grow. Anime continues to impact lives in meaningful ways, and seeing Vinland Saga‘s Thorfinn help a Marine Corps veteran change his perspective and let go of hatred may be one of the most powerful examples of that in recent times.

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