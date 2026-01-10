3 Years Ago Today, the Best Action Anime Series Took a 360-Degree Turn (and Became Even Better)

The 360-degree turn this anime took in its second season, from a heavy action-driven narrative to a slow-paced, introspective one three years ago today, was initially met with backlash, but fans soon realized it ultimately made the series a masterpiece. One of the most popular aspects of the anime medium is its reliance on action-heavy fictional narratives, as seen in the abundance of shōnen anime that continue to thrive on this formula. Meanwhile, seinen anime often push this further by adding brutality and a serious tone, elevating the action to another level, as evidenced by Attack on Titan.

Thus, an anime that established itself through intense action in its first season and then almost entirely abandoned it in favor of a slow-paced narrative was bound to receive a mixed reception. However, as fans continued to watch the brilliant second season of Vinland Saga, which began airing three years ago today on January 10, 2023, they realized that the anime’s true brilliance lay in Thorfinn’s redemption journey that unfolded in season two. While the first season undeniably delivered one of the strongest action-driven narratives, season two made it clear that the true heart of Vinland Saga lies in something far more grounded and realistic.

Vinland Saga Season 2’s Shift in Core Narrative Is a Masterpiece

WIT Studio’s first season of Vinland Saga made it clear from the outset, through its focus on Vikings and war, that the series would be driven by heavy action. With Thors’ death and the beginning of Thorfinn’s revenge-fueled journey, that expectation was only reinforced. Thorfinn’s single-minded goal of killing Askeladd, while learning battle tactics under him, created an intense and enigmatic tone, leaving fans anticipating their inevitable confrontation and Thorfinn’s long-awaited revenge. However, the twist in the season one finale, where Askeladd sacrificed himself, completely upended those expectations, leaving Thorfinn without a purpose and fans questioning where his revenge-driven journey would go next.

That uncertainty marked the beginning of Thorfinn’s journey in Season 2, with MAPPA taking over production and introducing a new character, Einar. Portraying both Thorfinn and Einar as slaves effectively brought the action-heavy narrative to a halt, shifting the series into a slow-paced story centered on farming to earn their freedom. Beneath this calm surface lay the deeper realization that Thorfinn, consumed by revenge, had inflicted the same suffering on others that he himself experienced as a child. This realization, both for the audience and for Thorfinn, set the foundation for his redemption arc, as he slowly took steps toward becoming kinder, making Season 2 an installment that conveyed a powerful moral through deliberate buildup that fans did not anticipate.

Series author Makoto Yukimura has revealed that the story was always intended to focus on the idea of becoming kinder, with plans to depict Thorfinn as a slave from the very beginning. However, he realized that placing strong emphasis on Thorfinn’s heinous actions committed in the name of revenge was necessary to establish the core moral of the series, that being driven by raging emotions is nothing but poison, so that when the lesson was finally revealed, it would leave a stronger impact on viewers. It is safe to say that the heart of Vinland Saga’s narrative is deeply impactful, and its 360-degree turn in the second season was a masterpiece that had been written into the story from the start and was its true core all along.

What’s Next for Vinland Saga?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Vinland Saga Season 2 made it clear that a new journey of healing and redemption awaits Thorfinn, and Season 3 is expected to continue this direction. While there has been no official announcement yet, its arrival is anticipated, especially since the manga concluded its run in 2025. Narratively, Thorfinn has finally set out to pursue the dream his father once held, finding Vinland as a sanctuary for those seeking peace, far from the wars and oppression imposed by kings and rulers.

However, Thorfinn’s journey to Vinland will not be easily achieved. Further revelations from his past are bound to surface, and the ongoing wars around him are certain to influence his path. Can Thorfinn truly create a safe haven and avoid conflict at all costs while his past actions continue to haunt him? Hopefully, Vinland Saga Season 3 will arrive soon to provide these answers and perhaps surpass expectations once again, just as the second season did with its bold 360-degree turn that reshaped the anime for the better.

