Beloved Shonen Jump Series’ Revival Film Confirms Disappointing Streaming Update

The most banned manga franchise in the United States is coming back for a new feature film ten years after its anime adaptation came to an end, and a new trailer is showing it off in action. Yusei Matsui just recently wrapped up work on their latest Shonen Jump project The Elusive Samurai earlier this year, but the creator has been dealing with all sorts of trouble in the United States thanks to their prior work, Assassination Classroom. It’s been the target of all sorts of school bans in the last few years. Assassination Classroom has been banned in so many schools over the last few years that it has actually become the most-banned manga series in the country.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But although it’s facing a lot of trouble domestically, it’s doing so well in Japan that the franchise is coming back for a special celebration of the 10th anniversary of the original manga and anime’s end. Coming back to theaters with a brand new movie featuring the TV anime’s cast and crew, you can check out the newest trailer for Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time below.

What Is Assassination Classroom About?

Image Courtesy of Lerche

This beloved anime series is based on the Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Yuusei Matsui, which was serialized from 2012 to 2016. Only a year before the manga’s conclusion, the anime made its highly anticipated debut and captured fans’ hearts with its unique plot, exceptional characters, and complex themes blended with comedy and action.

The story wraps up in two seasons while following a group of misfit middle school students of Class 3-E, who are isolated from the school building because of their behavior or poor grades. Only a few higher-ups are aware that their homeroom teacher is a strange, yellow-colored, octopus-like creature called Koro Sensei, who destroyed a part of the moon. The strange creature threatens to do the same to Earth, and the only way to protect the planet is by killing him, but that’s a lot easier said than done because of his unparalleled powers.

What’s New for the Assassination Classroom Movie?

Courtesy of Studio Lerche

Assassination Classroom The Movie: Our Time is teased by Yusei Matsui as an official continuation of the series. Although the original ending seemed fairly conclusive, this new film is going to feature an original story not seen in the series before. It’s also going to be adapting new stories that never made it into the original TV anime ever, so it’s going to feel like a fairly expansive package that has been worth ten years of waiting for the franchise to return.

The manga might be banned in a ton of schools in the United States, but the franchise is still very popular in the country. It’s highly likely that we’ll see the new Assassination Classroom movie hitting screens in some form soon enough, but it does remain to be seen if it’s going to get the theatrical treatment outside of Japan.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!









