Vinland Saga Creator Debunks Major Anime Rumor As Fans Await Season 3

Makoto Yukimura’s acclaimed manga, Vinland Saga, reached its conclusion in July 2025 after 20 years of serialization. Set in 11th-century Europe, this epic story follows Thorfinn, the son of a great Viking warrior. He grew up listening to the stories of old sailors who traveled to the legendary place Vinland, said to be a warm, fertile land where no one needs to fight. It’s a strikingly different place from the frozen village where Thorfinn grew up, where war looms worse every year. However, despite its incredible story and massive fan following, the anime has always had a rocky path to begin with. WIT Studio released the first season in July 2019 before it was handed over to MAPPA, which released the second season in January 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After releasing Vinland Saga Season 1, WIT Studio shifted its focus to other projects, including Ranking of Kings and collaborations with Netflix, such as Vampire in the Garden. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, since back in 2020, Attack on Titan was also handed over to MAPPA after WIT Studio couldn’t keep up with the requirement of adapting the story in the shortest possible time. It’s been three years, and fans are eagerly awaiting an anime sequel. While creator Yukimura shares a major anime update, it’s certainly not good news for fans.

Vinland Saga Creator Confirms Season 3 Isn’t Under Production Right Now

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In his official X handle, Yukimura stated, “To all the Vinland Saga fans, thank you as always. I just learned a moment ago that there’s a rumor going around that season 3 of the anime Vinland Saga is currently in production. However, that information hasn’t reached me yet. I hope it’s in production… But man, animating Hild’s crossbow and stuff like that must be really tough, right?”

He further added a comment under the same post, “But I think the rumor starts because there are many people who want season 3. Thank you. I am also one of those who want season 3. Now I have some free time, so I can help out on the production site with something. Like going out to buy lunch boxes or whatever.”

This post is a response to several unofficial outlets claiming that Season 3 is currently under production, even though there hasn’t been any confirmation from MAPPA yet. The studio currently has its hands full with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Chainsaw Man Season 2, Dorohedoro Season 2, and more upcoming projects, but so far, it hasn’t renewed Vinland Saga for a third season. Considering the series’ popularity, the third season will be released eventually, although it’s evident that the wait will be longer than expected.

On the bright side, Yukimura himself wants to be a part of the production this time, so that’s more than reassuring. The manga has a total of four arcs, with the first two (the War Arc and the Slave Arc) being adapted into the first two seasons of anime. The second season ended right after commencing the Easter Expedition Arc, which is expected to be adapted in Season 3.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!