Solo Leveling Returns With Its Darkest New Story Ahead of Anime Sequel

The wait for Solo Leveling Season 3 is longer than ever as the animation studio remains silent on the highly anticipated sequel. The second season of the anime reached its conclusion last year, but the anime hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season. Additionally, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, a sequel spin-off series, has also been on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in mandatory military service in January this year, which typically lasts for 18 to 21 months. Amid the delays, Solo Leveling: Arise is the only medium releasing new content for fans. The official website of the game has a dedicated page for Hunter Origin one-shots, with each update following the game’s characters, including those from the original story and those introduced in Arise.

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Developed by the popular gaming company Netmarble, the free-to-play game is available for Android, iOS, and PC, with a gacha monetization system. It includes playable canon and original characters set in the same world as the main story, as they combat new threats after the appearance of the gates. The website released a new one-shot recently, following Liu Zhigang, one of the most powerful characters in the main story. Much about the character has been a mystery for now, but the latest update finally sheds more light on him with a new backstory.

What’s Next For Solo Leveling?

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

Despite the explosive success of the franchise, the anime hasn’t been officially renewed for a sequel. While there have been rumors about the sequel’s release window, nothing can be confirmed before an official announcement by the animation studio.

Season 3 will continue Jinwoo’s journey as an S-Rank Hunter and introduce several new characters, including the powerful National Hunters. Furthermore, the story has yet to unravel several mysteries, including the true goal of the two Monarchs who appeared at the end of the Jeju Island Arc.

Anime Expo is being held from July 2nd to July 5th, and A-1 Pictures will be holding its panel on the second day of the event. A-1 Pictures, the animation studio behind Solo Leveling, will be holding its panel on the second day of the event, so fans can expect new updates on all the upcoming shows. However, Solo Leveling fans will have another thing to look forward to as the upcoming action RPG developed by Netmarble will also share major updates on July 4th. The game was announced during Anime Expo 2025 and has yet to share a release date. Additionally, the Executive Producer Jun-sung Kim and the voice of Sung Jin-woo, Aleks Le, will be making their appearance during the panel.

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