Vinland Saga Creator Reflects on the End of the Series’ Legendary 20-Year Run

Vinland Saga, the manga series written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura, which began serialization on April 13, 2005, has finally concluded after a remarkable 20-year run, ending on July 24, 2025, with a total of 220 chapters. The series is celebrated for its deeply emotional narrative centered around revenge and redemption, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide who sought not only a gripping story but also profound life lessons. Thanks to its masterful storytelling, Vinland Saga stands as one of the finest manga ever serialized under Kodansha, and its extended run, despite several breaks, underscores the lasting impact it has had on its readers.

To commemorate the manga’s conclusion, Makoto Yukimura, who has long been open about the series’ development on X (formerly Twitter), took to the platform to share a heartfelt message. Thanking readers for their continued support over the years, Yukimura reflected on his original intent through the manga: to portray the journey of a child growing into adulthood through a series of life experiences. In his post, he contemplates the meaning of maturity, stating that after 20 years of drawing Vinland Saga, he believes that becoming a true adult means becoming a kinder person.

“A Kind Person”: Makoto Yukimura Reflects on Thorfinn’s Journey in Vinland Saga With a Heartfelt Message

The author continues his heartfelt message on X, expressing hope that humankind has become kinder than it was a thousand years ago. This thought encapsulates the core message of his manga. When compared to Thorfinn’s journey, it becomes clear that the moral of Vinland Saga is to strive to become a kinder person than one was the day before. Yukimura then reflects on his own 20-year journey of drawing manga and shares a sense of relief that the series has come to an end. He notes that anything could have happened during this time; he could have fallen ill, been in an accident, or lost the ability to draw, acknowledging that long serializations come with many risks.

He shares that his original plan was to complete 20 volumes in 10 years, but humorously admits that nothing ever goes as planned. Yukimura ends his X thread by revealing that he is currently working on the cover for the final volume of the manga, set to release in Japan this September. He adds that with his newfound free time, he plans to enjoy a summer vacation by doing activities like fishing, playing The Legend of Zelda, and learning English.

Looking back, Yukimura’s Vinland Saga has truly served as a medium to encourage kindness and inspire readers to make the world a better place. It’s remarkable to see a series like Vinland Saga receive recognition for its profound message, one that is sure to leave a lasting impact. Yukimura likely hopes that readers come away from the story with a renewed sense of empathy and a desire to be kinder than they were yesterday. While the world today is in many ways better than it was centuries ago, when wars and conflicts were rampant, it is still facing numerous challenges. In this context, it’s heartening to see stories like Vinland Saga or the recently released Superman movie using their platforms to encourage humanity to become kinder.