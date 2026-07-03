Netflix Shares Major Jujutsu Kaisen Update Ahead of Season 4

2026 kicked off with the exciting Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1, which features the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc before commencing the Culling Game. Following the flashback arc in Season 2, which features Satoru Gojo, the anime follows the brutal battle in Shibuya. Season 2 was released in July 2023 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. While a select few regions in Asia can watch it on Netflix, it’s not available everywhere else, including the U.S. According to What’s on Netflix, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will finally be streaming on the platform in April this year.

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While the exact release hasn’t been confirmed yet, the second season’s arrival was teased on the Worth the Wait column on the New & Popular page. Just like the second season, the first part of Season 3 is also not available to stream on Netflix, and it might take years to finally be added to its library. Season 3 Part 1 is all set for its finale this week, leaving the majority of the Culling Game Arc to be adapted in Part 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Unveil New Information During Juju Fest in August

Courtesy of Toho Animation

The anime debuted in October 2020, which is why it’s commemorating its 5th anniversary with several exciting surprises. A Juju Fest will be held this year on August 29th and 30th to wrap up the anniversary celebrations. The official website shares a gorgeous new visual to hype up the event. It spotlights the beloved characters from the series, including those who have been introduced in the third season.

The event aims to celebrate 5 years of anime history, including the latest Season 3. Additionally, the voice actors will also be present to play their respective characters on stage. Jujutsu Kaisen is known for having some of the best opening and ending themes, and the artists will be performing live during the upcoming event at K Arena Yokohama. Needless to say, fans are also expecting a major update on the franchise’s future projects and updates, including Season 4.

What’s Next For Jujutsu Kaisen Fans?

Courtesy of Shueisha / MAPPA

Before the anime’s Season 4, the sequel series will be returning with its first-ever English release in January 2027. Viz Media didn’t make fans wait long before confirming the sequel’s English debut since it’s already available for pre-order. So far, only the release date of the first volume has been confirmed, and fans can expect more updates later this year. Modulo has already released all three of its volumes in Japan, and the English versions should be released by next year.

Additionally, the anime is heading towards a crucial phase as seen in the latest teaser. JJK is commemorating the anime’s 5th anniversary this year during a Juju Fest in August. The series has several exciting surprises planned for fans, including new updates on Season 4. The Culling Game is expected to wrap up in the upcoming season with a major cliffhanger before the Shinjuku Showdown Arc begins.

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