A Silent Voice Announces Limited Edition Blu-ray Release

Kyoto Animation may still be reeling from the recent arson incident that took too many creative minds from the world, but it’s a testament to the studio itself that such amazing films are able to continue to arrive for fans to enjoy. A Silent Voice is one of these films, as the “true to life” romantic story focusing on a boy and his deaf classmate rediscovering each other later in their lives does a fantastic job of bringing us into a world much like our own, but teeming with an unseen magic. Now, an upcoming limited edition Blu-ray release will be hitting stands later in November of this year.

Eleven Arts, the official publisher of the upcoming limited edition release, detailed the release date as well as several of the different features that will arrive alongside the special blu-ray set that may have fans of the film revisiting the heart felt feature:

Have you heard? A Silent Voice Limited Edition is coming Nov. 26th! Here’s your official thread on everything included in the incredible set. Pre-Order → https://t.co/frhzmQwplK pic.twitter.com/3K0fJnWyKJ — ELEVEN ARTS (@ELEVEN_ARTS) September 25, 2019

The Blu-Ray set will include a 60 page art book that details a lot of the concept art and storyboards that were used in order to bring A Silent Voice to life. The release will also feature some unique commentary from the creative minds behind the film as well as some new interviews that help audiences learn more about the making of the film.

You can currently also watch A Silent Voice on Netflix, if you can’t wait for the arrival of this newest limited edition.

A Silent Voice is a feature length anime film based on Yoshitoko Oima’s manga of the same name. Produced by Kyoto Animation, directed by Naoko Yamada, and written by Reiko Yoshida, the film follows a boy named Shoya who bullies his deaf classmate, Shoko, in elementary school. After the bullying goes south, he’s ostracized by his classmates and grows up isolated and angry at the rest of the world. Years later, he runs into Shoko and the two slowly try to recover from their dark past and build toward a brighter future.

The film earned 2.3 billion yen during its initial run in Japan, and was the 19th highest-grossing film in Japan in 2016. The film briefly screened in the United States last October, and returned with its English dub earlier this February. You can read ComicBook.com’s review of the film at the link here.

