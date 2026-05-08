26 Years Later, This One Piece Character Is Still Loved Among Fans Worldwide

As one of the longest-running anime and manga series of all time, One Piece has introduced hundreds of characters over the years, but only a few of them managed to leave a mark among fans. The series is known for being tragic while focusing on themes of freedom and joy, giving hope for a better future in the world. Among the many beloved characters, Portgas D. Ace is someone fans often feel upset about, especially considering how brutally he died at the age of 20. He debuted in the Drum Island Arc 26 years ago and made his official introduction in the Alabasta Saga. Ace has been one of the most beloved characters since then, which is all the more reason his death stunned fans. It’s been 16 years since Ace’s death, but he continues to be a major part of the narrative, especially in the Wano Country Saga, when his backstory delved deeper into his journey as a pirate.

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While the story is currently in its Elbaph Arc, One Piece is holding its second global popularity poll this year, and the midterm results have already been revealed. The WT100 project will conclude in June this year, and fans from all over the world came together to vote for their favorite characters. The midterm results were revealed on the official website, where Ace ranks 7th, surpassing even Shanks and some of the Straw Hat Pirates. The Top 15 characters from the poll will get new eyecatchers in the Elbaph Arc in 2027, so fans can expect to see their favorite character in Elbaph, even though he doesn’t have a role in the arc so far.

Ace Will Always Be One of The Most Tragic One Piece Characters of All Time

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Ace was Luffy’s older brother and the Second Division Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, a legendary pirate crew. Luffy and Ace grew up together in Foosha Village along with Sabo, and Ace set sail two years before Luffy did. Thanks to his quirky personality, he easily became one of the most beloved characters in the series, even though he doesn’t appear much after the Alabasta Saga. His plan to take down Blackbeard goes terribly wrong since the villain was hiding his true powers all this time.

After being captured by the villain, he finds himself on death row and is heartbroken to see the Whitebeard Pirates and his brother waging war with the World Government in order to save him. Despite all their efforts, Ace dies at the hands of Akainu as he protects Luffy from the Admiral, who wanted to sneakily kill the young pirate. Ace bids farewell to his brother with a heart-wrenching thank you as he feels grateful that someone like him was loved by so many people. As Gol D. Roger’s son, he spent almost his entire life chasing the answer to one question, and that was whether he deserved to be born or not.

He had to carry the heavy burden of Roger’s reputation as the Pirate King and grew up feeling rejected by the world. However, he also felt grateful to have met people who cared about him and loved him like Dadan, Luffy, Sabo, Whitebeard, and the entire crew. In his final moments, Ace confessed that the one thing he ever wanted was to be accepted in the world, and to prove that his existence wasn’t a mistake or a sin. He got the answer he wanted and felt nothing but gratefulness for being loved as he closed his eyes with a smile and took his last breath without regret.

Ace’s Death Is The Most Pivotal Moment in One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The only reason Eiichiro Oda created this character was to kill him later on, so a tragedy like that will push Luffy to trigger the time skip. Seeing that Ace became extremely popular during the Alabasta Saga, Oda was advised by his editor to let the character live, but the creator didn’t budge. Things turned out exactly the way that Oda wanted, and Ace’s death helped Luffy realize his weakness. Luffy hit rock bottom when he realized that not only did he fail to save his brother, but also that Ace sacrificed himself to save his life instead.

He knew better than anyone that he could’ve saved Ace if he were strong enough. The tragedy hit him hard as he realized he was not ready to travel to the New World, where the journey would be more dangerous than ever. He needed time to hone his skills before reuniting with his crew, so he wouldn’t have to lose someone important to him again. Luckily, Jinbe, Rayleigh, Hancock, and others were there to lend him the support he needed.

Jinbe made him realize that he needed to carry on because he still had his friends. On the other hand, Rayleigh dedicated two years to training the young pirate and taught him Haki, giving him the boost in power he needed to face any challenges in the New World. Luffy returned stronger than ever, and since then, he has only continued to become more powerful as he gets closer to the end of his journey.

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