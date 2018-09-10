‘Ace Attorney’ Shares Season 2 Trailer

Ace Attorney’s anime adaptation is soon coming back for its second season, and now fans have a brief look into what they can expect for the next wave of wacky courtroom proceedings.

The series released a brief new trailer for the second season of the series, and fans get a fresh look at the returning characters as well as the season’s central driving antagonist, Godot.

“Ace Attorney” S2 anime CM. Broadcast begins October 6th (CloverWorks) //t.co/eRhxZl3x9l pic.twitter.com/TLtQHcP1PS — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) September 8, 2018

The second season of the series is currently scheduled for a release on October 6, and much of the staff from the first season has been confirmed to return for the second. Shu Takumi, director of the original game series, will be collaborating with A-1 Pictures for the second season’s production much like he did for the first. The second season’s joining a packed season of major returns and premieres too.

Ayumu Watanabe is returning to direct the series, Atsuhiro Tomioka is returning to write for the season, Kaoru Wada returns as composer, Yukiko Imai will serve as assistant director, and Keiko Ota returns for character designer and chief animation director duties.

Returning voice cast members have been confirmed as well with Yuuki Kaji as Phoenix Wright, Aoi Yuki as Maya Fey, Masashi Tamaki as Miles Edgeworth, Chie Nakamura as Mia Fey, Masami Iwasaki as Dick Gumshoe, and Tooru Nara as Larry Butz. Hiroaki Hirata joins the cast as one of the main driving forces of the second season, Godot the prosecutor.

Ace Attorney is a series of visual novel courtroom games from developer Capcom. First released in 2001 for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, the series has since spawned many sequels, remasters, spin-offs, anime, and live-action adaptations. The series follows the rookie defense attorney Phoenix Wright who always does his best to clear his client’s names, and have them declared innocent after every one of the game series’ famous courtroom trials.

Ace Attorney can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, and they describe the first season as such:

“Adapted from the popular video game franchise, Ace Attorney follows rookie lawyer Naruhodo Ryuuichi (Phoenix Wright) and his assistant Mayoi (Maya) as he defends his clients in a court of law. With limited evidence and logic as his only weapon, can Naruhodo turn the case around when all the odds are stacked against him?”