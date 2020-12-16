Act-Age Artist Returns to Manga with One-Shot Story

✖

Act-Age was definitely one of the most controversial manga series of 2020, not so much due to the story itself, but the behind the scenes events that surrounded the printed story, and the artist of the series will be diving into a new project in the form of a one-shot manga. Shiro Usazaki wasn't just known for Act-Age, but also a manga series with Asagaya Geijutsu Koukou Eizou-Ka E Youkoso, and it's clear that the artist has worked diligently at perfecting her craft with her past works in the world of manga!

Act-Age came to an end earlier this year when it was discovered that the writer, Tatsuya Matsuki, had been charged with an indecent act with a female middle school student. With the manga now deceased and plans for an anime understandably halted, Shiro is looking to pick up the pieces and get back into the world of manga once again, as was revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump! The one-shot that will be printed in Shonen Jump will be titled Engan no Cyclops, aka Fire-Eyed Cyclops, and is apparently described as a "heresy lawyer suspense" story from Shiro Usazaki as the artist for this tale.

Act-Age isn't the first anime franchise that ran into some serious controversy behind the scenes, as the creator of Rurouni Kenshin, Nobuhiro Watsuki, was discovered to be in possession of child pornography, which halted the manga series as a result. Ironically, the live-action feature-length films for the series are still moving forward with two new Kenshin movies set to release next year.

Weekly Shonen Jump has been the biggest regular publication of manga in the world, unleashing some of the most legendary franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and countless others. Act-Age as a manga was first introduced in 2018, printing twelve volumes before being canceled, following the story of Kei as she struggled with a prospective acting career.

Shonen Jump itself has continued helping to create new anime series as a result of its publication, with this year seeing the release of Jujutsu Kaisen as one of the biggest recent properties to use the magazine as a springboard to build an audience!

