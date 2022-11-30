Adult Swim Orders 2 Animated Specials

Adult Swim hasn't shied away from bringing back classic series when the need arises, most recently with Aqua Teen Hunger Force receiving a new movie to see what the likes of Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have been up to since their previous television series came to a close. With new films focusing on The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse still in the works, Adult Swim has announced two new specials that will air in February of next year that are bringing back two surprising franchises that many might have believed would never return.

To start, King Star King !/!/!/ will be making a comeback on Adult Swim, with the series originally premiering in 2014, with the Cartoon Network programming block revealing the following information when it comes to this surreal franchise's special which is set to air next year on February 13th:

"Creator JJ Villard returns to his Emmy-winning Adult Swim series for a new installment with KING STAR KING!/!/!/. Headlined by Tommy Blacha (Metalocalypse) who voices the titular hero, KING STAR KING!/!/!/ also stars Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), Will Sasso (MADtv), Rachel Butera (We Baby Bears), and Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty).

King Star King is back! And this time he's a fat, bald, middle-aged slob with a family, a mortgage, and a job at Amazon. Join King Star King, Hank Waffles, Pooza, and Gerbils on a dimension-spanning adventure to save King Star King's family!"

Ballmastrz 9009 first aired in 2018, but came to a close in March of 2020, with Adult Swim announcing a new special which would bring back "The Game" on February 20th via a new special, with Cartoon Network releasing the information in a new press release:

"A new battle awaits in Ballmastrz: Rubicon! Creator Christy Karacas (Superjail!) returns to the post-apocalyptic world of the Ballmastrz for a high-octane adventure. Joining Karacas is original Ballmastrz: 9009 voice cast Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons) and Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time).

Ballmastrz: Rubicon follows the events of the second season of the Adult Swim series Ballmastrz: 9009. When secrets from Crayzar's past threaten the future of the planet, will he grow some balls and unite 'Team Earth,' or add humanity to the intergalactic endangered species list?"

Via Press Release