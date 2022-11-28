Rick and Morty Team Breaks Down Season 6's Heaviest Episode Yet

Rick and Morty recently aired the heaviest episode of the sixth season's run so far, and the team behind the series broke down everything that was going through Rick Sanchez's head as he dealt with Piss Master and the immediate fallout of the episode's big moment. Season 6 of the long running animated series has been much different than many of the others as not only has it been paying more attention to the overall canon, but as a result has been using its episodes to explore new sides of Rick and the Smith Family as they have grown in surprising ways.

It has been a particularly introspective look into Rick as following the season premiere shaking his own place in the multiverse, but the episodes since have seen him directly challenging the god complex that has been sparked as a result of all of his power. This happens in a much more direct way in Episode 8, and Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon, writer James Siciliano, and showrunner Scott Marder opened up about it in Adult Swim's special video for the episode. Check it out below:

How Did Rick and Morty's Team Approach Episode 8's Dark Subjects?

"Analyze Piss" starts out with Rick wanting to know why so many goofy villains keep approaching him and challenging his dominance, and goes to some pretty dark places when Rick refuses to fight against a villain named Piss Master. Things eventually take an unexpected turn, and Rick is thus inspired to become the Piss Master himself and tries to better the image of the fallen villain as a way to make himself feel better.

As writer James Siciliano explains, it's something Rick hasn't expected as he's feels good about his actions as a hero but it's a little more complicated than that. There are many unique feelings that Rick is working through in the episode itself, and as those behind it explain, it's something that fans will continue to want to break down the more that Season 6 fleshes itself out in its final episodes.

