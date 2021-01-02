12 oz. Mouse and More Adult Swim Shows Now Streaming on HBO Max

✖

12 oz. Mouse, Check it Out! with Steve Brule, Tom Goes to the Mayor and more Adult Swims shows are now streaming with HBO Max! When HBO Max first entered the scene, it had enticed Adult Swim fans with a few notable selections in its library that included the likes of classics like The Boondocks and even more recent hits like Rick and Morty. But just as how the Cartoon Network selections have been boosted with a huge new wave of additions at the start of the year, Adult Swim's library has gotten a new wave of additions.

Not only does HBO Max's Adult Swim hub still have classic series such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force, but the newest additions include many of the smaller and more experimental projects such as Xavier: Renegade Angel, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil, and The Shivering Truth. Here's the full breakdown of Adult Swim series now being offered on HBO Max as of January 1st:

12 oz. Mouse - Seasons 1 and 2

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Ballmastrz: 9009

Black Dynamite

The Boondocks

The Brak Show

Check it Out! With Steve Brule

Delocated

Eagleheart

Frisky Dingo

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

The Heart, She Holler

Home Movies

Hot Streets

Informercials

The Jellies!

Joe Pera Talks With You

Lazor Wulf

Loiter Squad

Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil

Metalocalypse

Moral Orel

Mostly 4 Millennials

Off the Air

Rick and Morty

Robot Chicken

Samurai Jack

Sealab 2021

The Shivering Truth

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

Squidbillies

Superjail!

Tigtone

Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job!

Tom Goes to the Mayor

Tropical Cop Tales

Xavier: Renegade Angel

Although many of Adult Swim's series have been available on various streaming services (and on the official website) over the years, this is the first time this many of them have been collected in one place with such convenience. There are still some notable shows still missing such as Perfect Hair Forever, Assy McGee, and Stroker & Hoop among others, but Adult Swim fans will definitely want to tune into the streaming service now.

