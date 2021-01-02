12 oz. Mouse and More Adult Swim Shows Now Streaming on HBO Max
12 oz. Mouse, Check it Out! with Steve Brule, Tom Goes to the Mayor and more Adult Swims shows are now streaming with HBO Max! When HBO Max first entered the scene, it had enticed Adult Swim fans with a few notable selections in its library that included the likes of classics like The Boondocks and even more recent hits like Rick and Morty. But just as how the Cartoon Network selections have been boosted with a huge new wave of additions at the start of the year, Adult Swim's library has gotten a new wave of additions.
Not only does HBO Max's Adult Swim hub still have classic series such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force, but the newest additions include many of the smaller and more experimental projects such as Xavier: Renegade Angel, Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil, and The Shivering Truth. Here's the full breakdown of Adult Swim series now being offered on HBO Max as of January 1st:
- 12 oz. Mouse - Seasons 1 and 2
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force
- Ballmastrz: 9009
- Black Dynamite
- The Boondocks
- The Brak Show
- Check it Out! With Steve Brule
- Delocated
- Eagleheart
- Frisky Dingo
- Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
- Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law
- The Heart, She Holler
- Home Movies
- Hot Streets
- Informercials
- The Jellies!
- Joe Pera Talks With You
- Lazor Wulf
- Loiter Squad
- Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil
- Metalocalypse
- Moral Orel
- Mostly 4 Millennials
- Off the Air
- Rick and Morty
- Robot Chicken
- Samurai Jack
- Sealab 2021
- The Shivering Truth
- Space Ghost Coast to Coast
- Squidbillies
- Superjail!
- Tigtone
- Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job!
- Tom Goes to the Mayor
- Tropical Cop Tales
- Xavier: Renegade Angel
Although many of Adult Swim's series have been available on various streaming services (and on the official website) over the years, this is the first time this many of them have been collected in one place with such convenience. There are still some notable shows still missing such as Perfect Hair Forever, Assy McGee, and Stroker & Hoop among others, but Adult Swim fans will definitely want to tune into the streaming service now.
