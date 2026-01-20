Adult Swim Series’ Future Remains in Limbo One Year After Its Premiere

Adult Swim has managed to create some critically acclaimed, fan-favorite series over its long history. Despite series like Rick and Morty and Smiling Friends garnering quite a few seasons, this doesn’t mean that every show will get the chance to have a long history on Cartoon Network. In fact, there was recently one series that landed on the programming block whose future remains a mystery. Said animated series touted some serious action but has been in limbo ever since, with Adult Swim not confirming if it has been outright canceled or if it will return for a season two following its debut in 2024.

Invincible Fight Girl debuted in November of 2024, featuring a world where wong accountant is trying to make it in the world of professional wrestling. Attempting to train with her Aunt P, Andy attempts to put in the work over the course of ten episodes to become the greatest wrestler of all time. While not an anime, the Adult Swim original certainly had action scenes that were reminiscent of the Japanese medium. Created by Juston Gordon-Montomgery with Cartoon Network Studios at the helm, the series would end the same year it debuted, and there has yet to be any confirmation from either the creator or Cartoon Network that the story would continue. Considering the season one finale ends with Andy being offered a chance at the big time via the “GWC,” there is plenty of story for Invincible Fight Girl to cover in a possible second season.

Invincible Fight Girl Season 2?

Adult Swim

In 2024, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the series creator about how long it took to make Invinicible Fight Girl. First confirmed in 2022, not getting word on a second season yet might make sense, with Montgomery stating the following about the process, “It’s surreal. It sort of surpassed my wildest hopes and expectations. I think when I started this project, it was just an opportunity to create maybe a different type of show that we had seen in the West, and do something that who knows how big of an impact it would have. It would be something different in the space. So the fact that it’s been sort of elevated to this level where it’s gonna be viewable by everyone and it’s gonna be on Toonami, this place where that personally kind of has a lot of meaning for me. It feels surreal. It’s not something that if you would ask me in 2022, I would have said it was in the cards for us, yeah.”

While Invincible Fight Girl wasn’t an anime, this didn’t mean that it couldn’t stand toe-to-toe with many of the other action-packed series that premiered on Adult Swim. Even this month, the Cartoon Network programming block proved once again how it can go hard in the paint when it comes to its more mature animated originals, as Primal returned for its third season. Fingers crossed that Andy’s story is far from finished, and if you want to check it out, it’s available to stream on HBO Max.

