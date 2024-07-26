Invincible Fight Girl First Look Released: Watch

Invincible Fight Girl is still on the way, and Adult Swim has shared the first look at the new series. There have been quite a few changes in the animated world within Warner Bros. Discovery as many animated projects have since been announced, cancelled, or shelved in the last few years during their development. One series that fans had been curious about was Invincible Fight Girl, as it was first announced to be a new Max (then HBO Max) and Cartoon Network original animated series back in 2022, but has been relatively quiet since then outside of a few preview events at Annecy and more.

But now not only have fans gotten to see the first episode premiered in full as part of Adult Swim’s plans during San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but fans outside of the convention have gotten to check out the first clip of the new series in action that you can check out in the video above. With Adult Swim also being the home of massively successful animated series for younger adults like My Adventures with Superman, it’s likely going to be a bright future when Invincible Fight Girl makes its full premiere.

What Is Invincible Fight Girl?

Originally created by Juston Gordon-Montgomery (DC Super Hero Girls), Invincible Fight Girl will be a half-hour animated series when it debuts with Adult Swim. The episodes will then be available for streaming with Max the next day, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. As for what to expect from the new series, Warner Bros. Discovery begins to tease Invincible Fight Girl as such, “An action-comedy set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle…it’s a way of life. We follow Andy, a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time. Assuming the wrestler alias: ‘Fight Girl’, Andy sets out into the bizarre and colorful Wrestling World, determined to make a name for herself.”

The synopsis for the series continues as such, “Along the way, she meets cynical retired champ: Aunt P, the endearingly innocent Mikey— great wrestling analyst-in-the-making, and the unscrupulous Craig, who doesn’t so much love wrestling as he does scheming ways to profit off it. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve wrestling glory, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and most importantly…deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.”