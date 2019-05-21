Netflix Reveals Aggretsuko Season 2 Release Date

Netflix and Sanrio debuted one of the most talked about anime releases of 2018 as Aggretsuko, the anxious adult who gets all her rage out at heavy metal karaoke, quickly became an online sensation as fans all around found her all too relatable and real. After confirming that a second season of the series was in the works last year, things have been a little quiet as to how Aggretsuko‘s next season was coming along following the Christmas special.

Well, no longer as Netflix officially announced that Aggretsuko Season 2 will be premiering on the streaming service June 14th worldwide. It shared the first few images from the season which tease Retsuko’s mom as well.

Wait, I think I got it… I’LL CHANNEL MY RAGE WITH THIS FIRST LOOK AT AGGRETSUKO SEASON 2, COMING JUNE 14! 🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/xayg3CNhBD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 21, 2019

The announcement came through a series of hilarious tweets between Netflix and Sanrio‘s official twitter accounts. First, Netflix asked Sanrio for ways to healthily channel their rage until Aggretsuko Season 2 premieres. Then the Aggretsuko account suggested potentially overthrowing the corporate overlords, but thankfully it didn’t come to that and was all resolved with the full reveal of the June 14th release date.

For those curious, the first season of Sanrio and Netflix‘s joint project, Aggretsuko, is now available for streaming worldwide. The series runs for ten episodes at 15 minutes each. Rareko is directing and writing the scripts for the series, and returns to direct and write the second season. Aggretsuko is an unassuming red panda who works in an office. She’s 25 years old, and deals with the harsh mundanities of every day office life.

As she deals with her office co-workers, she slowly builds up a rage meter until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke on her off time. Here is how Sanrio describes the character, “She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines. She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”