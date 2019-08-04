Aggretsuko Season 3 Announced

It looks like Netflix and Sanrio are ready to team up yet again in the name of Retsuko. According to a brand-new announcement, Aggretsuko has been given the all-clear for season three, and the anime let fans know as much in the best way.

Taking to Twitter, the official Netflix Japan page confirmed Aggretsuko season three’s order with a post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Breaking news! Aggretsuko season three production has been decided,” the post read before adding, “Look forward to the follow up!”

To celebrate the big announcement, one of the anime’s biggest stars hit up Taiwan for the Taiwan Manga Expo. It was there the screamo vocalist behind Retsuko’s karaoke performed for fans, and audiences can be sure the singer will get even more hardcore breakdowns in season three.

At this time, there is no word on when the third season of Aggretsuko will be released. Fans do not expect the show will return before 2019 runs out, but early 2020 isn’t a bad bet. For now, netizens will have to keep up with Netflix and Sanrio for updates on all things season three and hope they don’t take too long to come through.

The first two seasons of Aggretsuko are streaming on Netflix now. Each episodes run for 15 minutes each with Rareko directing and writing the scripts for the series. As for Aggretsuko, she is an unassuming red panda who works in an office. She’s 25 years old, and deals with the harsh mundanities of every day office life. As she deals with her office co-workers, she slowly builds up a rage meter until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke on her off time.