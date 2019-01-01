‘Akira’ Goes Viral This New Year’s Thanks To Its 2019 Setting

2018 might have been a year that lasted forever, but a new age is here at last. It took some time, but 2019 has reared its head… and anime lovers are eyeing Akira real hard in light of the new year.

After all, the post-apocalyptic series is set in 2019, and netizens are not convinced they’ve avoided the future presented in the iconic film.

For those unaware, Akira stands as one of anime’s most famous titles, and its 1988 film is widely regarded as one of the best cyberpunk projects to date. Created by Katsuhiro Otomo, Akira is set in a post-apocalyptic world following the advent of World War III, and it tells the story of Shotaro Kaneda. The boy is the leader of a Neo Tokyo motorcycle gang, but his life gets derailed when his best friend Tetsuo Shima develops latent psychic abilities.

The thrilling series has stood the test of time, and the Internet is paying homage to Akira all because of its setting. The story takes place in 2019 against the backdrop of Neo Tokyo’s impending Olympics. The grungy title paints a bleak picture of the 2019 Kaneda lives in, and as you can see below, there are plenty of fans wondering if that world is preparing to merge with the one they know.

Of course, there are other titles worth bringing up when it comes the new year. In fact, the original Blade Runner film was set in 2019. It turns out cyberpunk apocalyptic tales have a thing for the new year we’ve all found ourselves in, and netizens are beginning to wonder if there is more to the trend than just coincidence.

2019 might be in its infancy for now, but there is still plenty of time for Akira to take to the spotlight. If the real world can avoid any esper mishaps, there is a chance Hollywood might move its long-developed plans for an Akira movie to the stage. Last year, director Taika Waititi signaled his interest in overseeing such an adaptation, and the New Zealander said he’d pay close attention to the Otomo’s manga in lieu of his film should he be tapped for the project.

“I haven’t really started to get my head around it yet. What I wanted to do was an adaptation of the books, ‘cos a lot of people are like, ‘Don’t touch that film!’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not remaking the film, I want to go back to the book.’ A lot of the people freaking out haven’t even read the books, and there are six gigantic books to go through,” the director to Dazed Digital.

“It’s so rich. But (the anime) Akira is one of my favourite films; my mum took me to see it when I was 13 and it changed my life.”

So, will you be watching this anime classic to ring in the new year or…?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

