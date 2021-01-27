Dragon Ball Super Creator Hypes Akira Toriyama's Work on the Granolah Arc

✖

Dragon Ball Super has concluded the Moro Arc, wrapping the long-running battle between the Z Fighters and the nefarious sorcerer, and has started 2021 by entering into a new arc that follows the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, with artist Toyotaro hyping up the work of Akira Toriyama on the new story! Though Toriyama no longer handles the art chores of the manga that he had developed when Dragon Ball first landed in the 1980s, he still has a serious role to play in molding the lives of Goku, Vegeta, and their friends!

Granolah The Survivor Arc has focused on a survivor of the deadly exploits of the Saiyan Race under the leadership of Freeza, wherein the warriors would bounce from planet to planet, conquering each one they would lay feet on. Harnessing their power to transform into giant apes known as Oozaru, the bounty hunter details how his race was all but wiped from the map. Granolah's arc is similar to that of Baby, a villain that was introduced in the spin-off series of Dragon Ball GT, who race called the Truffles was also destroyed thanks to the Saiyans. Though we don't know whether Granolah will be a hero or a villain, he has an ax to grind with Freeza and might very well come at odds with Goku and Vegeta thanks to their heritage.

In a recent interview with Dragon Ball Super artist, Toyotaro, the creator went into some brief detail about Toriyama's role in the Granolah The Survivor Arc, as well as his personal thoughts on the saga which has just released its first chapter in the latest installment of the manga:

"Toriyama-Sensei composed the plot based on a scenario he refined over time and I think it resulted in a truly fantastic story. There are some facts and background information that only the original creator knows, so I think you'll be thrilled! And obviously, another highlight will be the sort of exhilarating battles you expect from Dragon Ball!"

Following the battle against Moro, Goku has mastered the transformation of Ultra Instinct and Vegeta is searching for a new way to keep up the pace, and it seems as if both Saiyans will have their work cut out for them in this current saga!

Via Herms98